Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

Lifestyle

MAY 07, 2024

Most Expensive Currencies Of The World

It was first introduced in 1960 and since then, has been the most expensive currency around the globe. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 271.56 

Kuwaiti Dinar 

The second strongest currency in the world, this is the national currency of Bahrain, a highly prosperous island nation of the Gulf. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 221.43

Bahraini Dinar

Oman’s majority of the economy relies on the oil industry and is the 3rd most valuable currency in the world. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 216.85

 Omani Rial

The Jordanian Dinar came into effect in 1950 and its diversified economy is one of the main reasons for it being the 4th most expensive currency. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 117.80

 Jordanian Dinar

The British pound is used in many other countries along with Great Britain and its strength as a currency has always been strong! The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 104.92

British Pound 

The economy of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory depends heavily on tourism and e-gaming industries. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 104.92

 Gibraltar Pound

The Cayman Islands is yet another British Overseas Territory and its currency's value in Indian Rs (₹) is 100.38

Cayman Islands Dollar 

It is the national currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein and is the world’s 8th strongest currency. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 92.2 

 Swiss Franc

European Euro

Used in 19 member states of Eurozone , it stands at a whopping amount of ₹ 89.88 in Indian currency value

The dollar is the most widely used currency in the world, as its financial dependence lies on a stable economy. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 83.47

United States Dollar

