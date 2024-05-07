Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 07, 2024
Most Expensive Currencies Of The World
It was first introduced in 1960 and since then, has been the most expensive currency around the globe. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 271.56
Kuwaiti Dinar
Images: Pexels
The second strongest currency in the world, this is the national currency of Bahrain, a highly prosperous island nation of the Gulf. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 221.43
Bahraini Dinar
Images: Pexels
Oman’s majority of the economy relies on the oil industry and is the 3rd most valuable currency in the world. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 216.85
Omani Rial
Images: Pexels
The Jordanian Dinar came into effect in 1950 and its diversified economy is one of the main reasons for it being the 4th most expensive currency. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 117.80
Jordanian Dinar
Images: Pexels
The British pound is used in many other countries along with Great Britain and its strength as a currency has always been strong! The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 104.92
British Pound
Images: Pexels
The economy of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory depends heavily on tourism and e-gaming industries. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 104.92
Images: Pexels
Gibraltar Pound
The Cayman Islands is yet another British Overseas Territory and its currency's value in Indian Rs (₹) is 100.38
Cayman Islands Dollar
Images: Pexels
It is the national currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein and is the world’s 8th strongest currency. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 92.2
Swiss Franc
Images: Pexels
European Euro
Images: Pexels
Used in 19 member states of Eurozone , it stands at a whopping amount of ₹ 89.88 in Indian currency value
The dollar is the most widely used currency in the world, as its financial dependence lies on a stable economy. The Indian value of this currency is Rs (₹) 83.47
United States Dollar
Images: Pexels
