NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Most expensive ice-creams in the world
Created by the Japanese brand Cellato, this ice cream worth Rs 5.5 Lakhs has recently set Guinness World Record
Byakuya, Japan
Available in Tanzania, the profits from selling this ice cream go to a non-profit organization in Africa
Opulence sundae
This sundae is made with exclusive Tahitian vanilla ice cream. Amedei chocolate, topped with gold leaf, caviar, and champagne
Victoria sundae, Langham hotel
This luxurious ice cream sundae is made with 23-karat edible gold leaf and Tahitian vanilla ice cream
Serendipity golden Opulence sundae
This sundae has syrups made from 3 dessert wines, edible gold leaf, and an exclusive spoon made of white and chocolate-colored diamonds
Three Twins ice cream sundae
This ice cream is made with fresh strawberries marinated in rare liquors, topped with whipped cream, and served in a crystal goblet
Nishikawa's strawberry Romanoff
This gelato is made with rare Madagascan vanilla beans, 24-karat edible gold leaf, and white truffle pieces
Snowflake gelato's golden crystal
This dessert combines a blend of 28 different cocoas, edible gold, and a 5-carat diamond bracelet that accompanies it
Frozen Haute chocolate
The Black Diamond ice cream is infused with black truffles and features edible 23-karat gold flakes
Scoopi Cafe's Black Diamond
There you have it, some of the options if you ever decide to go for the most luxurious ice-creams
Go Scream for ice cream
