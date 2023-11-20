Heading 3

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Most expensive ice-creams in the world 

Created by the Japanese brand Cellato, this ice cream worth Rs 5.5 Lakhs has recently set Guinness World Record

Byakuya, Japan 

Available in Tanzania, the profits from selling this ice cream go to a non-profit organization in Africa

Opulence sundae 

This sundae is made with exclusive Tahitian vanilla ice cream. Amedei chocolate, topped with gold leaf, caviar, and champagne

Victoria sundae, Langham hotel 

This luxurious ice cream sundae is made with 23-karat edible gold leaf and Tahitian vanilla ice cream

Serendipity golden Opulence sundae

This sundae has syrups made from 3 dessert wines, edible gold leaf, and an exclusive spoon made of white and chocolate-colored diamonds

Three Twins ice cream sundae 

This ice cream is made with fresh strawberries marinated in rare liquors, topped with whipped cream, and served in a crystal goblet

Nishikawa's strawberry Romanoff

This gelato is made with rare Madagascan vanilla beans, 24-karat edible gold leaf, and white truffle pieces

Snowflake gelato's golden crystal 

This dessert combines a blend of 28 different cocoas, edible gold, and a 5-carat diamond bracelet that accompanies it

Frozen Haute chocolate 

The Black Diamond ice cream is infused with black truffles and features edible 23-karat gold flakes

Scoopi Cafe's Black Diamond 

There you have it, some of the options if you ever decide to go for the most luxurious ice-creams

Go Scream for ice cream 

