Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
Most expensive spices around the world
Image: Pexels
It is the most expensive spice in the world. It is mainly grown in Iran, Afghanistan, Italy and Spain
Saffron
It is derived from the seed pods of a tropical orchid and is known for it’s sweet rich flavor
Image: Pexels
Vanilla
This spice is derived from the seeds of a tropical plant related to the ginger family. It is known for it’s unique and complex flavour
Image: Pexels
Green cardamom
It is the seed of a tropical tree and is known for it’s warm nutty flavor
Image: Pexels
Nutmeg
Black pepper
Image: Pexels
Peppercorns are derived from the dried berries of a tropical vine and is known for it's sharp and pungent flavor
Image: Pexels
Cloves
They are sourced from dried flower buds of a tropical tree. They're known for their warm sweet flavor
This spice is derived from the root of a tropical plant that is known for its bright yellow colour and unique flavor
Turmeric
Image: Pexels
It is rhe star-shapped fruit of an evergreen tree. It's known for it's licorice-like flavor
Star Anise
Image: Pexels
White truffle
Image: Pexels
They're rare and expensive, and known for their strong and earthly flavors
Image: Pexels
It is derived from the dried berries of a middle eastern shrub. It is known for it's lemony, tangy flavor
Sumac
Image: Pexels
Slofoodgroup
Information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.