Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

Most expensive spices around the world

Image: Pexels

It is the most expensive spice in the world. It is mainly grown in Iran, Afghanistan, Italy and Spain 

Saffron

It is derived from the seed pods of a tropical orchid and is known for it’s sweet rich flavor

Image: Pexels

Vanilla

This spice is derived from the seeds of a tropical plant related to the ginger family. It is known for it’s unique and complex flavour

Image: Pexels

Green cardamom

It is the seed of a tropical tree and is known for it’s warm nutty flavor

Image: Pexels

Nutmeg

Black pepper

Image: Pexels

Peppercorns are derived from the dried berries of a tropical vine and is known for it's sharp and pungent flavor

Image: Pexels

Cloves

They are sourced from dried flower buds of a tropical tree. They're known for their warm sweet flavor

This spice is derived from the root of a tropical plant that is known for its bright yellow colour and unique flavor

Turmeric 

Image: Pexels

It is rhe star-shapped fruit of an evergreen tree. It's known for it's licorice-like flavor

Star Anise

Image: Pexels

White truffle

Image: Pexels

They're rare and expensive, and known for their strong and earthly flavors

Image: Pexels

It is derived from the dried berries of a middle eastern shrub. It is known for it's lemony, tangy flavor

Sumac

Image: Pexels

