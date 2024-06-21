Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 21, 2024
Most Iconic Dishes of Haryana
A hearty and nutritious dish made from pearl millet (bajra) and lentils, seasoned with spices. It's a staple in Haryanvi households
Bajra Khichdi
Image Source: Freepik
A vibrant curry made with green chickpeas and fresh coriander, offering a burst of flavor and a unique taste profile
Hara Dhania Cholia
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Haryanvi dish made from wild cucumbers (kachri) cooked with spices. It's known for its tangy and spicy flavor
Kachri Ki Sabzi
Image Source: Freepik
Chickpea flour flatbreads seasoned with spices. Often enjoyed with ghee or curd, these rotis are both nutritious and delicious
Besan Masala Roti
Image Source: Freepik
A unique preparation of grated corn cooked with milk and spices, resulting in a creamy and flavorful dish
Image Source: Freepik
Bhutte Ka Kees
Sweet rice dish cooked with sugar, ghee, and aromatic spices like saffron and cardamom. It's a festive favourite
Mithe Chawal
Image Source: Freepik
A dry vegetable curry made with dried beans (singri), yogurt, and spices. It has a distinct flavor and is often paired with bajra roti
Singri Ki Sabzi
Image Source: Freepik
A cooling yogurt-based side dish made with bathua leaves, offering a refreshing complement to spicy Haryanvi meals
Bathua Raita
Image Source: Freepik
Methi Gajar
Image Source: Freepik
A seasonal dish combining fresh fenugreek leaves (methi) and carrots (gajar) sautéed with spices. It's a winter favourite in Haryana
A traditional dessert made from flaxseeds, wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. These energy-packed sweet balls are especially enjoyed in winter
Alsi Pinni
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.