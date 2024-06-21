Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 21, 2024

Most Iconic Dishes of Haryana

A hearty and nutritious dish made from pearl millet (bajra) and lentils, seasoned with spices. It's a staple in Haryanvi households

Bajra Khichdi

Image Source: Freepik

A vibrant curry made with green chickpeas and fresh coriander, offering a burst of flavor and a unique taste profile

Hara Dhania Cholia

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional Haryanvi dish made from wild cucumbers (kachri) cooked with spices. It's known for its tangy and spicy flavor

Kachri Ki Sabzi

Image Source: Freepik

Chickpea flour flatbreads seasoned with spices. Often enjoyed with ghee or curd, these rotis are both nutritious and delicious

Besan Masala Roti

Image Source: Freepik

A unique preparation of grated corn cooked with milk and spices, resulting in a creamy and flavorful dish

Image Source: Freepik

Bhutte Ka Kees

Sweet rice dish cooked with sugar, ghee, and aromatic spices like saffron and cardamom. It's a festive favourite

Mithe Chawal

Image Source: Freepik

A dry vegetable curry made with dried beans (singri), yogurt, and spices. It has a distinct flavor and is often paired with bajra roti

Singri Ki Sabzi

Image Source: Freepik

A cooling yogurt-based side dish made with bathua leaves, offering a refreshing complement to spicy Haryanvi meals

Bathua Raita

Image Source: Freepik

Methi Gajar

Image Source: Freepik

A seasonal dish combining fresh fenugreek leaves (methi) and carrots (gajar) sautéed with spices. It's a winter favourite in Haryana

A traditional dessert made from flaxseeds, wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. These energy-packed sweet balls are especially enjoyed in winter

Alsi Pinni

Image Source: Freepik

