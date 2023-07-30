Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
JULY 30, 2023
Most patient zodiac signs ranked
They are a rooted earth sign and have the most patience compared to the other signs
Taurus
Image: Pexels
They are tolerant and patient towards others
Image: Pexels
Pisces
They are driven by discipline and know how to persevere towards goals that they want to achieve
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
They are available in need of emotional support, and will patiently provide you a helping hand
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Libra
Image: Pexels
This air sign is driven by a deep sense of harmony
Image: Pexels
Virgo
They have a calm and composed approach to problem-solving
This water can be patient but lose it the very next second
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
They have duality in nature. They can be restless and their duality can be confusing for themselves
Gemini
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Patience is a virtue that this fire sign rarely possesses
Image: Pexels
The fire sign can either be the most patient or the other way around
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
The fire sign is not very patient and like for things to go their way
Leo
Image: Pexels
The first sign of the zodiac is the least patient one. They are impulsive and known to act first and think later
Aries
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.