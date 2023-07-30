Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Zodiacs

JULY 30, 2023

Most patient zodiac signs ranked

They are a rooted earth sign and have the most patience compared to the other signs

Taurus

They are tolerant and patient towards others

Pisces

They are driven by discipline and know how to persevere towards goals that they want to achieve

Capricorn

They are available in need of emotional support, and will patiently provide you a helping hand

Cancer

Libra

This air sign is driven by a deep sense of harmony

Virgo

They have a calm and composed approach to problem-solving

This water can be patient but lose it the very next second

Scorpio

They have duality in nature. They can be restless and their duality can be confusing for themselves 

Gemini

Sagittarius 

Patience is a virtue that this fire sign rarely possesses

The fire sign can either be the most patient or the other way around


Aquarius

The fire sign is not very patient and like for things to go their way


Leo

The first sign of the zodiac is the least patient one. They are impulsive and known to act first and think later

Aries

