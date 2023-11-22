Heading 3
Most popular condiments in the world
An umbrella term for a diverse variety of Mexican dips that are eaten with tortilla chips
Salsa
Made from Japanese horseradish plant, the spicy condiment is served alongside sushi
Wasabi
Inseparable from Chinese food and some 2500 years old when Chinese used jiang, a method of preserving foods
Soy sauce
The invention of this hot and fiery sauce has been credited to the Thai cuisine
Sriracha Sauce
Has existed since the 17th century in America when lime juice and pepper was applied to meat for marination
Barbeque sauce
An essential part of Korean cooking, it is a thick red chilli paste which offers a mélange of flavours
Gochujang
A creamy counterpart of mayonnaise from France, made from garlic, egg yolks and olive oil
Aioli
Originates from the French sauce tartare and almost always served with fried fish
Tartar sauce
The sweet and thick syrup is usually drizzled on pancakes and is also referred to as liquid gold in Canada
Maple syrup
A tangy and slightly spicy sauce made from mustard seeds. It is said to be the first mustard sauce devised by the Romans
Mustard sauce
