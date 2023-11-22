Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

Most popular condiments in the world

An umbrella term for a diverse variety of Mexican dips that are eaten with tortilla chips

Salsa 

Image Source: Pexels

Made from Japanese horseradish plant, the spicy condiment is served alongside sushi

Wasabi 

Image Source: Pixabay

Inseparable from Chinese food and some 2500 years old when Chinese used jiang, a method of preserving foods

Soy sauce 

Image Source: Pexels

The invention of this hot and fiery sauce has been credited to the Thai cuisine

Sriracha Sauce 

Image Source: Pexels

Has existed since the 17th century in America when lime juice and pepper was applied to meat for marination

Barbeque sauce 

Image Source: Pexels

An essential part of Korean cooking, it is a thick red chilli paste which offers a mélange of flavours

Gochujang

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A creamy counterpart of mayonnaise from France, made from garlic, egg yolks and olive oil

Aioli

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Originates from the French sauce tartare and almost always served with fried fish

Tartar sauce 

Image Source: Pexels

The sweet and thick syrup is usually drizzled on pancakes and is also referred to as liquid gold in Canada

Maple syrup

Image Source: Pexels

A tangy and slightly spicy sauce made from mustard seeds. It is said to be the first mustard sauce devised by the Romans

Mustard sauce 

Image Source: Pexels

