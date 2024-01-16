Heading 3
January 16, 2024
Most populated cities in India
As the capital city, Delhi is a major political, cultural, and historical hub, hosting over 30 million residents in its diverse neighborhoods
Delhi
India's financial capital, Mumbai, has a bustling population exceeding 20 million, offering a blend of Bollywood glamour, historic landmarks, and vibrant street life
Mumbai, Maharashtra
As the cultural capital of India, Kolkata has a population surpassing 14 million, boasting historical architecture, literary heritage, and vibrant festivals
Kolkata, West Bengal
Known as the Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore accommodates around 12 million people and is a thriving center for technology, innovation, and diverse cultures
Bangalore, Karnataka
With a population exceeding 12 million, Chennai is a major economic and cultural center in South India, known for its rich traditions and thriving film industry
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Hyderabad, with a population of over 11 million, is a growing IT hub with a blend of historic sites, modern infrastructure, and a diverse culinary scene
Hyderabad, Telangana
As a major industrial and commercial center, Ahmedabad has a population of over 9 million, known for its entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Surat, with a population surpassing 8 million, is a major economic hub known for its diamond and textile industries, contributing significantly to India’s economic growth
Surat, Gujarat
Pune, with a population exceeding 7 million, is a thriving educational and IT hub, offering a pleasant blend of history and modernity
Pune, Maharashtra
Known as the Pink City, Jaipur has a population exceeding 4 million, showcasing rich history, vibrant architecture, and colorful traditions
Jaipur, Rajasthan
