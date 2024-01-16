Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

January 16, 2024

Most populated cities in the world

As the world's most populous city, Tokyo boasts a vibrant blend of modernity and tradition, hosting over 37 million residents

Tokyo, Japan

Image Source: Pexels

India's capital, Delhi, is a bustling metropolis with over 30 million people, offering a rich tapestry of history, culture, and diverse communities

Delhi, India

Image Source: Pexels

Known for its towering skyline, Shanghai is home to more than 27 million people, making it one of China's most populous and dynamic cities

Shanghai, China

Image Source: Pexels

As South America's largest city, São Paulo accommodates around 22 million residents, contributing significantly to Brazil's cultural and economic landscape

São Paulo, Brazil

Image Source: Pexels

With a population exceeding 21 million, Mexico City is the largest city in North America, boasting a rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse neighborhoods

Mexico City, Mexico

Image Source: Pexels

As Africa’s largest city, Cairo has a population exceeding 20 million, offering a fascinating blend of ancient history and modern urban life along the banks of the Nile River

Cairo, Egypt

Image Source: Pexels

With a population exceeding 20 million, Mumbai is a vibrant city known for its Bollywood film industry, historic landmarks, and bustling street life

Mumbai, India

Image Source: Pexels

China's capital, Beijing, is home to over 20 million people, blending ancient architecture with modern development and serving as a political and cultural hub

Beijing, China

Image Source: Pexels

The most populous city in the United States, New York City is a global economic and cultural hub, with over 20 million residents in its bustling metropolitan area

New York City, USA

Image Source: Pexels

Straddling two continents, Istanbul is a city of around 15 million residents, offering a unique fusion of European and Asian influences

Istanbul, Turkey

Image Source: Pexels

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, is home to over 14 million people, serving as the country’s economic and commercial hub

Karachi, Pakistan

Image Source: Pexels

As the capital and largest city of Bangladesh, Dhaka is a densely populated metropolis with over 10 million residents, contributing significantly to the country’s economic and cultural landscape

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Image Source: Pexels

