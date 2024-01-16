Heading 3
Most populated cities in the world
As the world's most populous city, Tokyo boasts a vibrant blend of modernity and tradition, hosting over 37 million residents
Tokyo, Japan
India's capital, Delhi, is a bustling metropolis with over 30 million people, offering a rich tapestry of history, culture, and diverse communities
Delhi, India
Known for its towering skyline, Shanghai is home to more than 27 million people, making it one of China's most populous and dynamic cities
Shanghai, China
As South America's largest city, São Paulo accommodates around 22 million residents, contributing significantly to Brazil's cultural and economic landscape
São Paulo, Brazil
With a population exceeding 21 million, Mexico City is the largest city in North America, boasting a rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse neighborhoods
Mexico City, Mexico
As Africa’s largest city, Cairo has a population exceeding 20 million, offering a fascinating blend of ancient history and modern urban life along the banks of the Nile River
Cairo, Egypt
With a population exceeding 20 million, Mumbai is a vibrant city known for its Bollywood film industry, historic landmarks, and bustling street life
Mumbai, India
China's capital, Beijing, is home to over 20 million people, blending ancient architecture with modern development and serving as a political and cultural hub
Beijing, China
The most populous city in the United States, New York City is a global economic and cultural hub, with over 20 million residents in its bustling metropolitan area
New York City, USA
Straddling two continents, Istanbul is a city of around 15 million residents, offering a unique fusion of European and Asian influences
Istanbul, Turkey
Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, is home to over 14 million people, serving as the country’s economic and commercial hub
Karachi, Pakistan
As the capital and largest city of Bangladesh, Dhaka is a densely populated metropolis with over 10 million residents, contributing significantly to the country’s economic and cultural landscape
Dhaka, Bangladesh
