Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
APRIL 20, 2024
Most Powerful Countries by Army Strength
According to Global Firepower (GFP), Italy comes at the 10th spot with a power index of 0.1863 and military personnel of 289,000 approx
Italy
Pakistan stands at the 9th position with a power index of 0.1711 and military strength of 1,704,000 approx
Pakistan
At the 8th spot, Turkiye comes with a power index of 0.1697 and army strength of 883,900 approx
Turkiye
Japan stands at the 7th spot with a power index of 0.1601 and army strength of 328,150 approx
Japan
With a power index of 0.1443 and military strength of 1,108,860; the United Kingdom takes the 6th spot
United Kingdom
As per the GFP report, South Korea took the 5th spot with a power index of 0.1416 and 3,820,000 military personnel
South Korea
India stands tall at the 4th spot. The country has a power index of 0.1023 and military strength of 5,137,550 approx
India
China
China takes the 3rd spot with a power index of 0.0706 and military strength of 3,170,000
Russia
Russia is the 2nd most powerful country in the world. It has a power index of 0.0702 and a military strength of 3,570,000
US
The United States rules first, being the most powerful in the world. It has a power index of 0.0699 and military personnel estimates of 2,127,500
Note
This data is curated by Global Fire Power (GPF) in 2024
