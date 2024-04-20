Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

APRIL 20, 2024

Most Powerful Countries by Army Strength

According to Global Firepower (GFP), Italy comes at the 10th spot with a power index of 0.1863 and military personnel of 289,000 approx 

Italy

Image Source: pexels

Pakistan stands at the 9th position with a power index of 0.1711 and military strength of 1,704,000 approx 

Pakistan 

Image Source: pexels

At the 8th spot, Turkiye comes with a power index of 0.1697 and army strength of 883,900 approx 

Turkiye

Image Source:  pexels

Japan stands at the 7th spot with a power index of 0.1601 and army strength of 328,150 approx 

Japan

Image Source:  pexels

With a power index of 0.1443 and military strength of 1,108,860; the United Kingdom takes the 6th spot

Image Source: pexels

United Kingdom

As per the GFP report, South Korea took the 5th spot with a power index of 0.1416 and 3,820,000 military personnel 

South Korea

Image Source: pexels

India stands tall at the 4th spot. The country has a power index of 0.1023 and military strength of 5,137,550 approx 

India

Image Source: pexels

China

Image Source: pexels

China takes the 3rd spot with a power index of 0.0706 and military strength of 3,170,000

Russia 

Image Source: pexels

Russia is the 2nd most powerful country in the world. It has a power index of 0.0702 and a military strength of 3,570,000

US

Image Source: pexels

The United States rules first, being the most powerful in the world. It has a power index of 0.0699 and military personnel estimates of 2,127,500

Note

Image Source: pexels

This data is curated by Global Fire Power (GPF) in 2024 

