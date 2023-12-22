Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

December 22, 2023

Most searched recipes in India from 2023

You'll be hard pressed to find a household in India that doesn't have a jar of mango pickle stashed in the fridge, and now we know why!

Mango pickle 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

A mix of peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry juice with a risque name beat out many trendy cocktails to nab the second place

Sex on the beach 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

Primarily used in puja ceremonies, this drink is first offered to deities and then shared as prasad

Panchamrit 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

Shows India's growing affinity for Korean cuisine! This dish is a sort of pickle and is an essential ingredient in kimchi

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

Hakusai 

This dish made with roasted coriander powder with makhana serves as a nourishing option during fasting

Dhaniya panjiri 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

A sweet delicacy enjoyed during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Holi

Karanji 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

A revered bhog for the Tamil Nadu festival of Thiruvathirai, made with coarsely ground rice, moong dal jaggery, cardamom, nuts, and coconut

Thiruvathirai Kali 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

This dish combines six tastes - sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter, and astringent and is a cherished part of Ugadi festivities in South India

Ugadi Pachadi 

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

Made during Vinayaka Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, these are steamed dumplings made of rice flour dough filled with coconut and jaggery

Kolukattai

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

Rava Ladoo is a popular Indian sweet dish made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and nuts

Rava ladoo

 Images Sources: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here