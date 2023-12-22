Heading 3
December 22, 2023
Most searched recipes in India from 2023
You'll be hard pressed to find a household in India that doesn't have a jar of mango pickle stashed in the fridge, and now we know why!
Mango pickle
A mix of peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry juice with a risque name beat out many trendy cocktails to nab the second place
Sex on the beach
Primarily used in puja ceremonies, this drink is first offered to deities and then shared as prasad
Panchamrit
Shows India's growing affinity for Korean cuisine! This dish is a sort of pickle and is an essential ingredient in kimchi
Images Sources: Shutterstock
Hakusai
This dish made with roasted coriander powder with makhana serves as a nourishing option during fasting
Dhaniya panjiri
A sweet delicacy enjoyed during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Holi
Karanji
A revered bhog for the Tamil Nadu festival of Thiruvathirai, made with coarsely ground rice, moong dal jaggery, cardamom, nuts, and coconut
Thiruvathirai Kali
This dish combines six tastes - sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter, and astringent and is a cherished part of Ugadi festivities in South India
Ugadi Pachadi
Made during Vinayaka Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, these are steamed dumplings made of rice flour dough filled with coconut and jaggery
Kolukattai
Rava Ladoo is a popular Indian sweet dish made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and nuts
Rava ladoo
