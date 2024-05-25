Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 25, 2024
Most Spoken Languages in the World
Around 380 million native speakers and 1.5 billion total speakers. The global lingua franca, used in business, science, and international communication
English
Over 1.1 billion speakers. One of the most spoken languages in the world, primarily in China
Mandarin Chinese
About 340 million speakers. Predominantly spoken in India, one of the country's official languages
Hindi
Approximately 460 million speakers. Dominant in Spain, Latin America, and the United States
Spanish
Around 280 million speakers. Spoken in France, Canada, numerous African countries, and parts of the Caribbean
French
Approximately 310 million speakers. A key language of the Islamic world, with numerous dialects
Arabic
Approximately 230 million speakers. Mainly spoken in Bangladesh and parts of India
Bengali
About 220 million speakers. Spoken in Portugal, Brazil, and several African countries
Portuguese
Russian
Approximately 150 million speakers. Widely spoken in Russia and former Soviet Union countries
About 70 million native speakers and over 230 million total speakers. Predominantly spoken in Pakistan and India, and written in the Perso-Arabic script
Urdu
