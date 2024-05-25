Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Most Spoken Languages in the World

Around 380 million native speakers and 1.5 billion total speakers. The global lingua franca, used in business, science, and international communication

English

Image Source: Pexels

Over 1.1 billion speakers. One of the most spoken languages in the world, primarily in China

Mandarin Chinese

Image Source: Pexels

About 340 million speakers. Predominantly spoken in India, one of the country's official languages

Hindi

Image Source: Pexels

Approximately 460 million speakers. Dominant in Spain, Latin America, and the United States

Spanish

Image Source: Pexels

Around 280 million speakers. Spoken in France, Canada, numerous African countries, and parts of the Caribbean 

Image Source: Pexels

French

Approximately 310 million speakers. A key language of the Islamic world, with numerous dialects

Arabic

Image Source: Pexels

Approximately 230 million speakers. Mainly spoken in Bangladesh and parts of India

Bengali

Image Source: Pexels

About 220 million speakers. Spoken in Portugal, Brazil, and several African countries

Portuguese

Image Source: Pexels

Russian

Image Source: Pexels

Approximately 150 million speakers. Widely spoken in Russia and former Soviet Union countries

About 70 million native speakers and over 230 million total speakers.  Predominantly spoken in Pakistan and India, and written in the Perso-Arabic script

Urdu

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here