MAY 01, 2023
Most To Least Emotional Zodiac Signs
Those born under this star sign have a deep understanding of both the physical and mental realms, making them highly sensitive and empathetic to the feelings and emotions of others
Cancer
Those born under this star sign feel things deeply and often take on the feelings of others as if they were their own
Pisces
Scorpios are often thought of as being cold-hearted, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. They simply have an incredible ability to keep their emotions in check and mask them behind a strong facade
Scorpio
They feel things deeply and can be easily hurt or offended. Aries often struggle to express what they’re feeling and can become overwhelmed by their own emotions
Aries
Though they may not show it outwardly, Leos feel deeply and passionately about everything in their lives
Leo
They have an incredibly strong sense of justice and fairness that allows them to feel things deeply and profoundly, giving them a deep empathy for others
Libra
Though often portrayed as stubborn and fixed, people born under this sign have a deeply felt inner world that they keep close to their hearts
Taurus
Known for their practicality and level-headedness, those born under this sign are not overly emotional. This is because Virgos are way too focused on practical matters and facts, leaving little room for emotion
Virgo
People born under this sign are independent thinkers who prefer to analyze with logic and reason rather than emotions, so they often seem disconnected from their feelings
Sagittarius
They don’t always take things seriously, and they often try to deflect the intensity of a situation with their wit and charm
Gemini
Aquarians are not easily swayed by emotion, as they prefer to keep their heads in the clouds and focus on things that make sense to them
Aquarius
Capricorns are the least emotional zodiac sign. This is because they are incredibly practical, level-headed individuals who focus on facts and figures rather than feelings
Capricorn
