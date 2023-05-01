Heading 3

MAY 01, 2023

Most To Least Emotional Zodiac Signs

Those born under this star sign have a deep understanding of both the physical and mental realms, making them highly sensitive and empathetic to the feelings and emotions of others

Cancer 

Those born under this star sign feel things deeply and often take on the feelings of others as if they were their own

Pisces 

Scorpios are often thought of as being cold-hearted, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. They simply have an incredible ability to keep their emotions in check and mask them behind a strong facade

Scorpio 

They feel things deeply and can be easily hurt or offended. Aries often struggle to express what they’re feeling and can become overwhelmed by their own emotions

Aries

Though they may not show it outwardly, Leos feel deeply and passionately about everything in their lives

Leo 

They have an incredibly strong sense of justice and fairness that allows them to feel things deeply and profoundly, giving them a deep empathy for others

Libra

Though often portrayed as stubborn and fixed, people born under this sign have a deeply felt inner world that they keep close to their hearts

Taurus 

Known for their practicality and level-headedness, those born under this sign are not overly emotional. This is because Virgos are way too focused on practical matters and facts, leaving little room for emotion

Virgo

People born under this sign are independent thinkers who prefer to analyze with logic and reason rather than emotions, so they often seem disconnected from their feelings

Sagittarius

They don’t always take things seriously, and they often try to deflect the intensity of a situation with their wit and charm

Gemini

Aquarians are not easily swayed by emotion, as they prefer to keep their heads in the clouds and focus on things that make sense to them

Aquarius

Capricorns are the least emotional zodiac sign. This is because they are incredibly practical, level-headed individuals who focus on facts and figures rather than feelings

Capricorn 

