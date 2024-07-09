Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 09, 2024

Most-visited museums in the world

Home to the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo, The Louvre is the world’s most-visited museum, featuring over 380,000 objects

The Louvre

This free museum boasts 1.3 million objects, from ancient ceramics to Buddhist sculptures, offering rich insights into Chinese culture and history

National Museum of China

With 70,000 works, including Roman sculptures, and Renaissance art, the Vatican Museums showcase the treasures of the Catholic Church

Vatican Museums 

The Met houses over 2 million works and is famous for blockbuster exhibitions and the annual Met Gala, making it a cultural hub

The Metropolitan Museum

This museum, home to 8 million works, offers a journey through history, art, and culture, featuring key exhibitions

British Museum

Located in a former power station, Tate Modern displays British and international modern art, known for its massive installations

Tate Modern

With a collection spanning from the 13th century to 1900, the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square is a treasure trove of over 2,300 paintings

The National Gallery

Famous for its dinosaur exhibits, this museum holds 80 million specimens, focusing on botany, entomology, mineralogy, paleontology, and zoology

The National History Museum

Spanning 26 buildings, this museum features 34 million specimens, including a new wing with innovative exhibits, and research facilities

American Museum of National History

Dating back to 1764, this museum offers a vast collection of paintings within historic buildings 

State Hermitage

