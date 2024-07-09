Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 09, 2024
Most-visited museums in the world
Home to the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo, The Louvre is the world’s most-visited museum, featuring over 380,000 objects
The Louvre
Image Source: Freepik
This free museum boasts 1.3 million objects, from ancient ceramics to Buddhist sculptures, offering rich insights into Chinese culture and history
National Museum of China
Image Source: Freepik
With 70,000 works, including Roman sculptures, and Renaissance art, the Vatican Museums showcase the treasures of the Catholic Church
Vatican Museums
Image Source: Freepik
The Met houses over 2 million works and is famous for blockbuster exhibitions and the annual Met Gala, making it a cultural hub
The Metropolitan Museum
Image Source: Freepik
This museum, home to 8 million works, offers a journey through history, art, and culture, featuring key exhibitions
British Museum
Image Source: Freepik
Located in a former power station, Tate Modern displays British and international modern art, known for its massive installations
Image Source: Freepik
Tate Modern
With a collection spanning from the 13th century to 1900, the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square is a treasure trove of over 2,300 paintings
The National Gallery
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for its dinosaur exhibits, this museum holds 80 million specimens, focusing on botany, entomology, mineralogy, paleontology, and zoology
The National History Museum
Image Source: Freepik
Spanning 26 buildings, this museum features 34 million specimens, including a new wing with innovative exhibits, and research facilities
American Museum of National History
Image Source: Freepik
Dating back to 1764, this museum offers a vast collection of paintings within historic buildings
State Hermitage
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.