There is no better gift than giving her a break from the hectic routine and spend some quality time with her
Take her out for dinner
Image: Pexels
There is something incredibly nostalgic about a handmade card which makes it extremely special for mamas
Handmade card
Image: Pexels
If your mother is a nature lover, be rest assured that she will love your thoughtful gift
A plant
Image: Pexels
Be it a pair of beautiful earrings that go with a lot of outfits or an incredibly delicate pendant, your mother will surely thank you for this wonderful present
Jewellery
Image: Pexels
You know that she is never really going to buy one for herself, so this little luxury for your mama is going to make her feel really special
Sleepwear set
Image: Pexels
A beautiful fragrance makes for an excellent Mother's Day gift
Perfume
Image: Pexels
This Mother’s Day, go the old fashioned way and pour your heart out in the form of a letter, poem or even notes. Nothing can beat this feeling
Handwritten notes
Image: Pexels
This Mother’s Day, give your mother a break and take charge of the kitchen. Prepare her favorite dishes
Cook for her
Image: Pexels
You can gift your mother a new phone as she will never ask for the one herself
A gadget
Image: Pexels
This Mother’s Day, gift her a complete skincare regime and watch her glow
Skin care products
Image: Pexels