Mother's Day: 10 Gifts For Your Mom

Arpita Sarkar

MAY 13, 2023

Lifestyle

There is no better gift than giving her a break from the hectic routine and spend some quality time with her

Take her out for dinner 

Image: Pexels

There is something incredibly nostalgic about a handmade card which makes it extremely special for mamas

Handmade card 

Image: Pexels

If your mother is a nature lover, be rest assured that she will love your thoughtful gift

A plant 

Image: Pexels

Be it a pair of beautiful earrings that go with a lot of outfits or an incredibly delicate pendant, your mother will surely thank you for this wonderful present

Jewellery

Image: Pexels

You know that she is never really going to buy one for herself, so this little luxury for your mama is going to make her feel really special

Sleepwear set 

Image: Pexels

A beautiful fragrance makes for an excellent Mother's Day gift 

Perfume

Image: Pexels

This Mother’s Day, go the old fashioned way and pour your heart out in the form of a letter, poem or even notes. Nothing can beat this feeling

Handwritten notes 

Image: Pexels

This Mother’s Day, give your mother a break and take charge of the kitchen. Prepare her favorite dishes

Cook for her

Image: Pexels

You can gift your mother a new phone as she will never ask for the one herself 

A gadget

Image: Pexels

This Mother’s Day, gift her a complete skincare regime and watch her glow

Skin care products 

Image: Pexels

