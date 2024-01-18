Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 18, 2024
Motivating lines for tough times
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice”
-Bob Marley
Image: Pexels
“Growth is Painful, Change is Painful.. But nothing is as Painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong”
- Mandy Hale
Image: Pexels
“Tough times never lasts, but tough
people do”
- Robert H. Schuller
Image: Pexels
“Hard times are sometimes blessing in disguise, We do have to suffer but in the end it makes us strong, better & wise”
- Anurag Prakash Ray
Image: Pexels
“Strength does not come from winning.. Your struggles develop your strengths.. When you go through hardships & decide not to surrender that is true strength”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
Image: Pexels
“You’re going to go through tough times-that's life.. But I say, nothing happens to you, it happens for you”
- Joel Osteen
Image: Pexels
“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting”
- Paulo Coelho
Image: Pexels
“If you can imagine it, you can create it..If you can dream it, you can become it”
- William Arthur Ward
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward”
- Martin Luther King Jr
“Once you face your fear, nothing is ever as hard as you think”
- Olivia Newton John
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.