Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
Motivational Books
This cool book shares simple rules to be awesome in your personal and work life
"The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen Covey
Image Source: Pexels
According to James Clear doing small things differently can make your life super awesome
"Atomic Habits" by James Clear
Image Source: Pexels
Viktor Frankl, who went through tough times, says finding meaning in everything is super important for a happy life
"Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl
Image Source: Pexels
Jen Sincero, gives tips on how to be awesome and create the life you really want
"You Are a Badass" by Jen Sincero
Image Source: Pexels
Eckhart Tolle talks about why it's cool to live in the present moment and find spiritual joy
"The Power of Now" by Eckhart Tolle
Image Source: Pexels
Carol Dweck explores the idea that having a positive attitude can help you succeed in many parts of your life
"Mindset: The New Psychology of Success" by Carol Dwec
Image Source: Pexels
Don Miguel Ruiz shares four simple rules from ancient wisdom to make your life free and happy
The Four Agreements" by Don Miguel Ruiz
Image Source: Pexels
Simon Sinek says successful people and groups always start by knowing why they do what they do
"Start with Why" by Simon Sinek
Image Source: Pexels
In this awesome story, a young shepherd goes on an adventure to find his dreams and discover his true self
"The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho
Image Source: Pexels
Brené Brown talks about how being open and brave can make your life more awesome and fulfilled
"Daring Greatly" by Brené Brown
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.