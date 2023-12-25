Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

Motivational Books

This cool book shares simple rules to be awesome in your personal and work life

 "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen Covey

Image Source: Pexels

According to James Clear doing small things differently can make your life super awesome

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear

Image Source: Pexels

Viktor Frankl, who went through tough times, says finding meaning in everything is super important for a happy life

"Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl

Image Source: Pexels

Jen Sincero, gives tips on how to be awesome and create the life you really want

"You Are a Badass" by Jen Sincero

Image Source: Pexels

Eckhart Tolle talks about why it's cool to live in the present moment and find spiritual joy

"The Power of Now" by Eckhart Tolle

Image Source: Pexels

Carol Dweck explores the idea that having a positive attitude can help you succeed in many parts of your life

"Mindset: The New Psychology of Success" by Carol Dwec

Image Source: Pexels

Don Miguel Ruiz shares four simple rules from ancient wisdom to make your life free and happy

The Four Agreements" by Don Miguel Ruiz

Image Source: Pexels

Simon Sinek says successful people and groups always start by knowing why they do what they do

"Start with Why" by Simon Sinek

Image Source: Pexels

In this awesome story, a young shepherd goes on an adventure to find his dreams and discover his true self

"The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho

Image Source: Pexels

Brené Brown talks about how being open and brave can make your life more awesome and fulfilled

"Daring Greatly" by Brené Brown

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here