Ayushmaan Sharma

Entertainment

SETEMBER 27, 2023

Motivational quotes by Taylor Swift

“Life isn’t how to survive the storm, it’s about how to dance in the rain”

#1

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“Never believe anyone who says you don’t deserve what you want”

#2

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“I never want to change so much that people can’t recognize me”

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

#3

“I don’t know if you know who you are until you lose who you are” 

#4

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

#5

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“Just be yourself, there is no one better"

#6

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind”

#7

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“If you’re lucky enough to be different, never change” 

“People are going to judge you anyway, so you might as well do what you want”

#8

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“Fearless is having the courage to say goodbye to someone who only hurts you, even if you can’t breathe without them” 

#9

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

“If somebody hurts you, it’s okay to cry a river, just remember to build a bridge and get over it” 

#10

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

