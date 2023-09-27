Heading 3
Motivational quotes by Taylor Swift
“Life isn’t how to survive the storm, it’s about how to dance in the rain”
#1
“Never believe anyone who says you don’t deserve what you want”
#2
“I never want to change so much that people can’t recognize me”
#3
“I don’t know if you know who you are until you lose who you are”
#4
#5
“Just be yourself, there is no one better"
#6
“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind”
#7
“If you’re lucky enough to be different, never change”
“People are going to judge you anyway, so you might as well do what you want”
#8
“Fearless is having the courage to say goodbye to someone who only hurts you, even if you can’t breathe without them”
#9
“If somebody hurts you, it’s okay to cry a river, just remember to build a bridge and get over it”
#10
