Mouni Roy’s love for travelling

Amid the pandemic, Mouni Roy had taken a few days off from work and travelled to the Maldives with her friends
Being an avid reader, Mouni Roy loves the Harry Potter series. She visited the Harry Potter world in London and shared some pictures while posing with the props from the film
London
The Bengali beauty can be seen exploring the lanes of England. From the gardens in Cambridge to the Buckingham Palace, Mouni has been to all
United Kingdom
From luxurious resorts to budget friendly street shopping, Thailand has something for everyone even if you’re a beach belle like Mouni Roy
Thailand
She gave us major goals on her summer trip to Europe. She was seen enjoying the culture and authenticity of Europe in small cafes and market places
Europe
Last year, Mouni Roy visited Amsterdam and shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram. She also visited a popular library there and shared gorgeous pictures and she strolled around enjoying her time in leisure
Amsterdam
Another popular destination for snazzy restaurants and endless reasons to shop, Mouni was seen holidaying in Dubai
Dubai
Mouni, when not in her glam avatar, enjoys meditating and being one with nature in places like the Isha Yoga Centre
Coimbatore
Being a nature lover, Mouni is often seen in places filled with greenery, where she relaxes and enjoys the serenity
Madurai
The Taj Mahal is on the bucket list for travellers across the globe and Mouni Roy is equally a fan of this architectural marvel
Agra
This luxury destination in Rajasthan is popular for its picturesque landscape and seems like Mouni is equally smitten
Udaipur
Being a beach belle, Goa is an obvious bucket list choice for Mouni. She can be seen chilling in Goa and slaying in bikinis