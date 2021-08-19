Mouni Roy’s love for travelling

august 19, 2021

Maldives

Amid the pandemic, Mouni Roy had taken a few days off from work and travelled to the Maldives with her friends

Being an avid reader, Mouni Roy loves the Harry Potter series. She visited the Harry Potter world in London and shared some pictures while posing with the props from the film

London

The Bengali beauty can be seen exploring the lanes of England. From the gardens in Cambridge to the Buckingham Palace, Mouni has been to all

United Kingdom

From luxurious resorts to budget friendly street shopping, Thailand has something for everyone even if you’re a beach belle like Mouni Roy

Thailand

She gave us major goals on her summer trip to Europe. She was seen enjoying the culture and authenticity of Europe in small cafes and market places

Europe

Last year, Mouni Roy visited Amsterdam and shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram. She also visited a popular library there and shared gorgeous pictures and she strolled around enjoying her time in leisure

Amsterdam

Another popular destination for snazzy restaurants and endless reasons to shop, Mouni was seen holidaying in Dubai

Dubai

Mouni, when not in her glam avatar, enjoys meditating and being one with nature in places like the Isha Yoga Centre

Coimbatore

Being a nature lover, Mouni is often seen in places filled with greenery, where she relaxes and enjoys the serenity

Madurai

The Taj Mahal is on the bucket list for travellers across the globe and Mouni Roy is equally a fan of this architectural marvel

Agra

This luxury destination in Rajasthan is popular for its picturesque landscape and seems like Mouni is equally smitten

Udaipur

Being a beach belle, Goa is an obvious bucket list choice for Mouni. She can be seen chilling in Goa and slaying in bikinis

Goa

