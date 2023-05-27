mAY 27, 2023

Heading 3

Mouni Roy's Diet Behind Her Sexy Body

Bollywood diva is not just an actress but also a fashionista

Mouni Roy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy’s glam look became the talk of the town after she made the Cannes appearance

Glam look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy can pull off a saree as well as any Western outfit gracefully

Perfect figure

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress follows a healthy diet that keeps her figure in shape

Diet plan decoded

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin actress drinks hot water with turmeric as soon as she wakes up

Morning ritual

Breakfast

She eats poha and a bowl full of sprouts

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Apple Cider Vinegar balances PH levels in your mouth and gets rid of bad breath. It can be consumed directly or by diluting in water

Apple cider vinegar

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

She eats homemade rice, dal, and sabzi since she is a vegetarian

Lunch

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni eats a mix of fried onions with cucumber and tomato

Evening snacks

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

As the last meal of the day, she eats light homemade food

Dinner

