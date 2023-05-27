mAY 27, 2023
Mouni Roy's Diet Behind Her Sexy Body
Bollywood diva is not just an actress but also a fashionista
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy’s glam look became the talk of the town after she made the Cannes appearance
Glam look
Mouni Roy can pull off a saree as well as any Western outfit gracefully
Perfect figure
The actress follows a healthy diet that keeps her figure in shape
Diet plan decoded
The Naagin actress drinks hot water with turmeric as soon as she wakes up
Morning ritual
Breakfast
She eats poha and a bowl full of sprouts
Apple Cider Vinegar balances PH levels in your mouth and gets rid of bad breath. It can be consumed directly or by diluting in water
Apple cider vinegar
She eats homemade rice, dal, and sabzi since she is a vegetarian
Lunch
Mouni eats a mix of fried onions with cucumber and tomato
Evening snacks
As the last meal of the day, she eats light homemade food
Dinner
