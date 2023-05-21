mAY 21, 2023
Mouni Roy's Hair Care routine
Mouni Roy is a well known film actor who earlier did daily soaps. She rose to fame after her stint in Naagin
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy has gorgeous, luscious and thick hair and we won't disagree. Here are some tips from her hair care routine
Long tresses
It is necessary to choose hair products that suit you. Mouni shampoos thrice a week to stay away from dandruff and have a dirt free scalp
Shampoo properly
Hair oiling is an important part of the hair care routine which helps in scalp nourishment and prevents hair fall
Hair Oiling
Conditioner plays an important role in taming frizz and making hair shiny. Mouni surely never misses it
Don’t Skip Conditioner
Along with oil, Mouni frequently uses nourishing hair masks which improves hair density
Hair Mask
Regular heat styling damages the hair. Heat protectant is essential. Mouni avoids styling on non shoot days
Reduce heat styling
Mouni doesnt follow a strict diet but would prefer eating sprouts over a cheese pizza
Food intake
The actor’s life is always busy but it is necessary to have a healthy physical and mental health
Healthy lifestyle
Mouni has carved her path into Bollywood and was last seen in Brahmastra
Work front
