Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 21, 2023

Mouni Roy's Hair Care routine

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni Roy is a well known film actor who earlier did daily soaps. She rose to fame after her stint in Naagin

Mouni Roy

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni Roy has gorgeous, luscious and thick hair and we won't disagree. Here are some tips from her hair care routine

Long tresses

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

It is necessary to choose hair products that suit you. Mouni shampoos thrice a week to stay away from dandruff and have a dirt free scalp

Shampoo properly

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Hair oiling is an important part of the hair care routine which helps in scalp nourishment and prevents hair fall

Hair Oiling

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Conditioner plays an important role in taming frizz and making hair shiny. Mouni surely never misses it

Don’t Skip Conditioner

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Along with oil, Mouni frequently uses nourishing hair masks which improves hair density

Hair Mask

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Regular heat styling damages the hair. Heat protectant is essential. Mouni avoids styling on non shoot days

Reduce heat styling

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni doesnt follow a strict diet but would prefer eating sprouts over a cheese pizza

Food intake

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The actor’s life is always busy but it is necessary to have a healthy physical and mental health

Healthy lifestyle

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni has carved her path into Bollywood and was last seen in Brahmastra

Work front

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here