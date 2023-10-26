Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Mountain destinations in India
Beyond Manali and Shimla, you can explore places like Dharamshala, McLeodganj, and Spiti Valley for serene mountain experiences
Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: pexels
A paradise for skiers with pristine snow-covered mountain tops and slopes
Auli, Uttarakhand
Image Source: pexels
Leh and Ladakh offer breathtaking landscapes and a unique culture
Leh-Ladakh
Image Source: pexels
Darjeeling renowned for its tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas
Darjeeling
Image Source: pexels
Ooty is known for its lush green hills and pleasant climate
Ooty
Image Source: pexels
Munnar offers picturesque tea plantations and a tranquil atmosphere
Munnar
Image Source: pexels
Known as Paradise on Earth, this region boasts stunning views and is famous for places like Srinagar and Gulmarg
Kashmir Valley
Image Source: pexels
Discover the living root bridges and picturesque landscapes in places like Cherrapunji and Shillong while exploring Meghalaya
Meghalaya
Image Source: pexels
Gangtok offers beautiful monasteries and mountains
Gangtok
Image Source: pexels
This Northeastern state offers pristine mountain landscapes, with destinations like Tawang and Bomdila
Arunachal Pradesh
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.