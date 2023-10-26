Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Mountain destinations in India

Beyond Manali and Shimla, you can explore places like Dharamshala, McLeodganj, and Spiti Valley for serene mountain experiences

Himachal Pradesh

A paradise for skiers with pristine snow-covered mountain tops and slopes

Auli, Uttarakhand

Leh and Ladakh offer breathtaking landscapes and a unique culture

Leh-Ladakh

Darjeeling renowned for its tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas

Darjeeling

Ooty is known for its lush green hills and pleasant climate

Ooty

Munnar offers picturesque tea plantations and a tranquil atmosphere

Munnar

Known as Paradise on Earth, this region boasts stunning views and is famous for places like Srinagar and Gulmarg

Kashmir Valley

Discover the living root bridges and picturesque landscapes in places like Cherrapunji and Shillong while exploring Meghalaya

Meghalaya

Gangtok offers beautiful monasteries and mountains

Gangtok

This Northeastern state offers pristine mountain landscapes, with destinations like Tawang and Bomdila

Arunachal Pradesh

