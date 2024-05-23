Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 23, 2024

Mouth-watering Bihari Desserts

Khaja is a crispy and flaky dessert made from refined flour, sugar, and ghee. It's often flavored with cardamom and served as a special treat during festivals! 

 Khaja

Image: freepik

It is traditional Bihari sweet made from just 3 ingredients; wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. It's deep-fried and has a crispy texture, often enjoyed during the auspicious Chhath Puja

 Thekua

Image: freepik

Similar to a glazed doughnut, Balushahi is a deep-fried pastry, is popular across Bihar and is served on special occasions

 Balushahi

Image: freepik

A traditional sweet made from pounded sesame seeds and jaggery or sugar. Itis often prepared during the Makar Sankranti festival and is known for its crunchy texture and nutty flavor!

Tilkut

Image: freepik

A sweet delicacy made by deep-frying dough strips and then soaking them in sugar syrup and then flavored with cardamom and sometimes garnished with nuts for extra richness

Khurma

Image: freepik

Small, sweetened balls made from chhena and sugar syrup; it is as delectable as it sounds! 

Chhena Murki

Image: freepik

While not originally from Bihar, peda is widely enjoyed in the state. It has a rich, creamy texture and is often garnished with pistachios or almonds and will melt in your mouth as soon as you take your first bite! 

Peda

Image: freepik

A traditional Bihari sweet made from soaked rice, jaggery, and poppy seeds. The mixture is deep-fried to create crispy discs with a sweet, aromatic flavor

Anarasa

Image: freepik

A traditional sweet made from wheat flour, sugar, and ghee. It has a diamond shapes and is deep-fried until crispy and then at last is soaked in sugar syrup

Image: freepik

Gaja

Very similar to Gulab Jamun but with a darker hue, Kala Jamun is made from khoya (reduced milk solids), sugar, and flavored with cardamom and are extremely soft and spongy! 

Image: freepik

 Kala Jamun

