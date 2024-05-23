Mouth-watering Bihari Desserts

Khaja is a crispy and flaky dessert made from refined flour, sugar, and ghee. It's often flavored with cardamom and served as a special treat during festivals!
Khaja
It is traditional Bihari sweet made from just 3 ingredients; wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. It's deep-fried and has a crispy texture, often enjoyed during the auspicious Chhath Puja
Thekua
Similar to a glazed doughnut, Balushahi is a deep-fried pastry, is popular across Bihar and is served on special occasions
Balushahi
A traditional sweet made from pounded sesame seeds and jaggery or sugar. Itis often prepared during the Makar Sankranti festival and is known for its crunchy texture and nutty flavor!
Tilkut
A sweet delicacy made by deep-frying dough strips and then soaking them in sugar syrup and then flavored with cardamom and sometimes garnished with nuts for extra richness
Khurma
Small, sweetened balls made from chhena and sugar syrup; it is as delectable as it sounds!
Chhena Murki
While not originally from Bihar, peda is widely enjoyed in the state. It has a rich, creamy texture and is often garnished with pistachios or almonds and will melt in your mouth as soon as you take your first bite!
Peda
A traditional Bihari sweet made from soaked rice, jaggery, and poppy seeds. The mixture is deep-fried to create crispy discs with a sweet, aromatic flavor
Anarasa
A traditional sweet made from wheat flour, sugar, and ghee. It has a diamond shapes and is deep-fried until crispy and then at last is soaked in sugar syrup
Gaja
Very similar to Gulab Jamun but with a darker hue, Kala Jamun is made from khoya (reduced milk solids), sugar, and flavored with cardamom and are extremely soft and spongy!