Mouth-watering Mexican Rice Recipe

- 2 cups long-grain white rice
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 can tomato sauce
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)

Ingredients

Rinse the rice with cold water until the water runs clear, then drain well to remove excess moisture

Preparing the Rice

In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the drained rice

Heating the Oil

Cook and stir the rice in the skillet until it turns golden brown, about 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning

Toasting the Rice

Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the onion is translucent

Adding Onion and Garlic

Sprinkle the cumin and chili powder over the rice mixture and stir well to coat the rice evenly with the spices

Seasoning the Rice

Pour in the chicken broth and tomato sauce, then stir to combine all ingredients thoroughly

Adding Liquids

Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and simmer for 20 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender

Simmering

Fluffing the Rice

Remove the skillet from heat, let it sit covered for 5 minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork

Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with fresh cilantro if desired, and serve hot. Enjoy your delicious Mexican rice!

Serving

