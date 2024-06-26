Heading 3
Mouth-watering Mexican Rice Recipe
- 2 cups long-grain white rice
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 can tomato sauce
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)
Ingredients
Rinse the rice with cold water until the water runs clear, then drain well to remove excess moisture
Preparing the Rice
In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the drained rice
Heating the Oil
Cook and stir the rice in the skillet until it turns golden brown, about 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning
Toasting the Rice
Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the onion is translucent
Adding Onion and Garlic
Sprinkle the cumin and chili powder over the rice mixture and stir well to coat the rice evenly with the spices
Seasoning the Rice
Pour in the chicken broth and tomato sauce, then stir to combine all ingredients thoroughly
Adding Liquids
Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and simmer for 20 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender
Simmering
Fluffing the Rice
Remove the skillet from heat, let it sit covered for 5 minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork
Season with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with fresh cilantro if desired, and serve hot. Enjoy your delicious Mexican rice!
Serving
