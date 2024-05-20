Heading 3
Mouthwatering Moong dal Kachori recipe
Take a bowl and soak moong dal for almost 2 hours, then drain the water, and transfer them to a mixture jar
Soak dal
Grind the dal in a coarse paste, and on the other side heat ghee on the pan, and then add fennel, cumin, and a pinch of hing
Make paste
Saute the spices on a low flame till they turn aromatic, and then add more masalas like turmeric, garam masala, aamchur, ginger powder, and salt
Saute it
Now add some besan and roast it on low flame till it turns aromatic
Add besan
Add the coarse moong dal with masalas and besan, and cook it for 5 minutes
Add moong dal
On the other side take a bowl and add maida, salt, and hot ghee, and mix it well to prepare a dough
Make dough
Take a small ball-sized dough, flatten it, and add moong dal in between, and then pleat it and seal it tight
Add stuffing
Roll the dough well, drop it in the hot oil, and after some time flip the kachori till it turns brown and crisp
Roll it
Place it on
Place the kachori on the tissue paper to remove the excess oil
Serve these hot and crispy moong dal kachori with tangy imli chutney for a delicious snack
Serve and enjoy!
