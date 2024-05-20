Heading 3

Mouthwatering Moong dal Kachori recipe

Take a bowl and soak moong dal for almost 2 hours, then drain the water, and transfer them to a mixture jar

Soak dal

Grind the dal in a coarse paste, and on the other side heat ghee on the pan, and then add fennel, cumin, and a pinch of hing

Make paste

Saute the spices on a low flame till they turn aromatic, and then add more masalas like turmeric, garam masala, aamchur, ginger powder, and salt

Saute it

Now add some besan and roast it on low flame till it turns aromatic

Add besan

Add the coarse moong dal with masalas and besan, and cook it for 5 minutes 

Add moong dal

On the other side take a bowl and add maida, salt, and hot ghee, and mix it well to prepare a dough

Make dough

Take a small ball-sized dough, flatten it, and add moong dal in between, and then pleat it and seal it tight

Add stuffing

Roll the dough well, drop it in the hot oil, and after some time flip the kachori till it turns brown and crisp

Roll it

Place it on

Place the kachori on the tissue paper to remove the excess oil

Serve these hot and crispy moong dal kachori with tangy imli chutney for a delicious snack

Serve and enjoy!

