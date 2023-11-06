Heading 3
Moving-on quotes
“Sooner or later we've all got to let go of our past.”- Dan Brown
#1
Image:Pexels
“It is important that we forgive ourselves for making mistakes. We need to learn from our errors and move on.” - Steve Maraboli
#2
Image:Pexels
"Life moves on and so should we." – Spencer Johnson
#3
Image:Pexels
"Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened." – Dr. Seuss
#4
Image:Pexels
"You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one" - Michael MacMillan
#5
Image:Pexels
"If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." – Martin Luther King Jr
#6
Image:Pexels
“Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake & help us see we are worth so much more than we're settling for.”- Mandy Hale
#7
Image:Pexels
"Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change." – Jim Rohn
#8
Image:Pexels
“Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.”- Robert Brault
#9
Image:Pexels
The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did.”- Faraaz Kazi
#10
Image:Pexels
