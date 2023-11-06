Heading 3

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Moving-on quotes

“Sooner or later we've all got to let go of our past.”- Dan Brown

“It is important that we forgive ourselves for making mistakes. We need to learn from our errors and move on.” - Steve Maraboli

"Life moves on and so should we." – Spencer Johnson

"Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened." – Dr. Seuss

"You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one" - Michael MacMillan

"If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." – Martin Luther King Jr

“Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake & help us see we are worth so much more than we're settling for.”- Mandy Hale

"Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change." – Jim Rohn

“Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.”- Robert Brault

The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did.”- Faraaz Kazi

