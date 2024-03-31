Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 31, 2024
Moving On Quotes
If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they are always yours. And if they don't, they never were
- Khalil Gibran
#1
Image Source: pexels
Don't dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer
- Denis Waitley
#2
Image Source: pexels
Recovery begins from the darkest moment
- John Major
#3
Image Source: pexels
To help yourself, you must be yourself. Be the best that you can be. When you make a mistake, learn from it, pick yourself up and move on
- Dave Pelzer
#4
Image Source: pexels
Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it
-Tori Amos
Image Source: pexels
#5
The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love
- Hubert H. Humphrey
#6
Image Source: pexels
Part of the healing process is sharing with other people who care
- Jerry Cantrell
#7
Image Source: pexels
Recovery is something that you have to work on every single day and it's something that doesn't get a day off
- Demi Lovato
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Everywhere across whatever sorrows of which our life is woven, some radiant joy will gaily flash past
- Nikolai Gogol
Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love
- Jane Austen
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.