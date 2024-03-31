Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

March 31, 2024

Moving On Quotes

If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they are always yours. And if they don't, they never were
- Khalil Gibran

Image Source: pexels

Don't dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer
- Denis Waitley

Image Source: pexels

Recovery begins from the darkest moment
- John Major

Image Source: pexels

To help yourself, you must be yourself. Be the best that you can be. When you make a mistake, learn from it, pick yourself up and move on
- Dave Pelzer

Image Source: pexels

Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it
-Tori Amos

Image Source: pexels

The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love
- Hubert H. Humphrey

Image Source: pexels

Part of the healing process is sharing with other people who care
- Jerry Cantrell

Image Source: pexels

Recovery is something that you have to work on every single day and it's something that doesn't get a day off
- Demi Lovato

Image Source: pexels

Image Source: pexels

Everywhere across whatever sorrows of which our life is woven, some radiant joy will gaily flash past
- Nikolai Gogol

Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love
- Jane Austen

Image Source: pexels

