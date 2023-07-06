Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 06, 2023

Mrunal Thakur's beauty tips

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Telugu films

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram


Beauty

Mrunal believes in using fewer products to keep skin healthy and look natural

Less is more

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal makes sure to dab on some rosewater before sleeping to keep her skin glowy and fresh

Rose water

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

No Makeup

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The Sita Ramam star makes sure to take off her makeup before hitting the bed

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Moisturizer

The Super 30 star believes it is necessary to keep skin nourishment and doesn't miss the moisturizer

Mrunal emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin

Hydration

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

A good quality sleep is essential. Mrunal manages to have adequate sound sleep


Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Proper sleep

Beauty hack

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal believes the product highlighter is overrated and uses lip balm as a highlighter which does wonders

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal was last seen in the film Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapoor

Workfront

