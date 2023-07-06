Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 06, 2023
Mrunal Thakur's beauty tips
Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Telugu films
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Beauty
Mrunal believes in using fewer products to keep skin healthy and look natural
Less is more
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal makes sure to dab on some rosewater before sleeping to keep her skin glowy and fresh
Rose water
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
No Makeup
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The Sita Ramam star makes sure to take off her makeup before hitting the bed
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Moisturizer
The Super 30 star believes it is necessary to keep skin nourishment and doesn't miss the moisturizer
Mrunal emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin
Hydration
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
A good quality sleep is essential. Mrunal manages to have adequate sound sleep
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Proper sleep
Beauty hack
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal believes the product highlighter is overrated and uses lip balm as a highlighter which does wonders
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal was last seen in the film Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapoor
Workfront
