Mrunal Thakur's DIY face pack
Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Telugu films
Image : Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips
The Super 30 star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans
The Jersey star revealed her DIY face mask, the secret to flawless skin
The easy DIY face pack has: honey and brown sugar
Take 2 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp brown sugar and mix them thoroughly
Mrunal uses the back of the spoon and lathers it on her face, followed by a massage
Mrunal advises that it can be used twice a week and brown sugar can be replaced with white sugar
Honey is highly nourishing for dry skin and sugar helps in exfoliation and getting rid of dead skin
Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur
