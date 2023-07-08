Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

 Mrunal Thakur's DIY face pack 

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Telugu films

Mrunal Thakur

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips

Beauty

The Super 30 star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans

Social Media

The Jersey star revealed her DIY face mask, the secret to flawless skin

Face Mask

Ingredients

The easy DIY face pack has: honey and brown sugar

Process

Take 2 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp brown sugar and mix them thoroughly

Mrunal uses the back of the spoon and lathers it on her face, followed by a massage 

Application

Mrunal advises that it can be used twice a week and brown sugar can be replaced with white sugar


Tip

Benefits

Honey is highly nourishing for dry skin and sugar helps in exfoliation and getting rid of dead skin

Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur

Workfront

