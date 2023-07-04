Heading 3
Mrunal Thakur's fitness and diet routine
Mrunal Thakur, one of the fittest celebs in bollywood, has a strict workout and diet routine
Fitness and diet
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
She starts her day with a cardio exercise like running or cycling followed by gym training
Morning fitness
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
With her celebrity coach Rohit Nair by her side, she follows an intense training routine that includes cardio, TRX exercises, strength training, and kickboxing
Fitness routine
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
The actress follows a low carb diet for her food which helps her maintain a toned body
Low carb diet
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
Mrunal Thakur usually snacks on apples during the day instead of snacks that are usually high on fat and carbohydrates
Healthy snacking
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
The actress keeps herself hydrated and consumes at least 8 glasses of water each day
Hydration
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
Mrunal Thakur makes sure to be consistent to the gym even during days where her schedule can be hectic. She believes that change comes with consistency
Consistent workouts
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
Mrunal Thakur prefers to have a workout buddy as it motivates each other to do better at the gym
Find a workout partner
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
The actress does not consume any amount of sugar
Sugar Consumption
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
Murnal Thakur keeps her workout routines flexible to adjust accordingly to her body
Flexible workout sessions
Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram
