 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 04, 2023

Mrunal Thakur's fitness and diet routine

Mrunal Thakur, one of the fittest celebs in bollywood, has a strict workout and diet routine

Fitness and diet

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

She starts her day with a cardio exercise like running or cycling followed by gym training

Morning fitness

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

With her celebrity coach Rohit Nair by her side, she follows an intense training routine that includes cardio, TRX exercises, strength training, and kickboxing

Fitness routine

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

The actress follows a low carb diet for her food which helps her maintain a toned body

Low carb diet

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

Mrunal Thakur usually snacks on apples during the day instead of snacks that are usually high on fat and carbohydrates

Healthy snacking

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

The actress keeps herself hydrated and consumes at least 8 glasses of water each day

Hydration

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

Mrunal Thakur makes sure to be consistent to the gym even during days where her schedule can be hectic. She believes that change comes with consistency

Consistent workouts

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

Mrunal Thakur prefers to have a workout buddy as it motivates each other to do better at the gym

Find a workout partner

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

The actress does not consume any amount of sugar

Sugar Consumption

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

Murnal Thakur keeps her workout routines flexible to adjust accordingly to her body

Flexible workout sessions

 Image: Mrunal Thakur's instagram

