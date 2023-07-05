Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
Mrunal Thakur's fitness regime
Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Tamil and Hindi films
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Being an actor, it is always required they appear fit. Take a look at Mrunal's diet and fitness routine
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Fitness
Mrunal makes sure to keep herself fit and visits the gym regularly
Regular workouts
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The jersey star loves to include weight training in her workout session
Lift weights
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Running
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal loves running and often goes for a jog with her friends
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Boxing
Boxing is a great form and exercise and helps burn calories
Mrunal makes sure to stay hydrated between her workouts to avoid getting exhausted
Hydration
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Along with the gym, Mrunal also does yoga to be flexible and keep her calm
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Yoga
Cheat Day
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal is a huge foodie and loves to relish pizza, pasta, and cakes on her cheat day
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur
Workfront
