Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Mrunal Thakur's fitness regime 

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Tamil and Hindi films

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Being an actor, it is always required they appear fit. Take a look at Mrunal's diet and fitness routine

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram


Fitness

Mrunal makes sure to keep herself fit and visits the gym regularly

Regular workouts

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The jersey star loves to include weight training in her workout session

Lift weights

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Running

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal loves running and often goes for a jog with her friends

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Boxing

Boxing is a great form and exercise and helps burn calories 

Mrunal makes sure to stay hydrated between her workouts to avoid getting exhausted

Hydration

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Along with the gym, Mrunal also does yoga to be flexible and keep her calm


Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Yoga

Cheat Day

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal is a huge foodie and loves to relish pizza, pasta, and cakes on her cheat day

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

Workfront

