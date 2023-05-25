Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

mAY 25, 2023

Mrunal Thakur's Unmatched Fitness Mantra

Apart from brilliant acting, Indian actress Mrunal Thakur is also known for her tone of the body

Mrunal Thakur

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur follows a simple but effective diet and fitness routine

Diet & Fitness

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress manages to stay fit and healthy amid her busy schedule

Busy schedules

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur drinks 8 glasses of water daily

Hydration

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress avoids junk foods and sugar to stay a healthy life

No junk food and sugar

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She eats grilled vegetables, fish, brown bread, eggs, and fruits

Regular meal plan

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She eats nuts, oats cookies, pumpkin seeds, and sprouts

Healthy munching

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Her favorite cheat meals are pizza and pasta

Cheat days

Video : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Her workout regime includes MMA, TRX exercises

Workout regime

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She goes running and then enjoys her breakfast

Running

