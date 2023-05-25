mAY 25, 2023
Mrunal Thakur's Unmatched Fitness Mantra
Apart from brilliant acting, Indian actress Mrunal Thakur is also known for her tone of the body
Mrunal Thakur
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur follows a simple but effective diet and fitness routine
Diet & Fitness
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress manages to stay fit and healthy amid her busy schedule
Busy schedules
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur drinks 8 glasses of water daily
Hydration
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress avoids junk foods and sugar to stay a healthy life
No junk food and sugar
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She eats grilled vegetables, fish, brown bread, eggs, and fruits
Regular meal plan
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She eats nuts, oats cookies, pumpkin seeds, and sprouts
Healthy munching
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her favorite cheat meals are pizza and pasta
Cheat days
Video : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her workout regime includes MMA, TRX exercises
Workout regime
Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She goes running and then enjoys her breakfast
Running
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.