mAY 29, 2023
Mrunal Thakur’s weight loss journey
Actor Mrunal Thakur recently made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023
The actress once revealed in one of her interviews, “I was called matka by trolls”
The actress once opened up about the difficulties she faced while losing weight
She said that she has a pear shaped body for which she found it difficult to lose weight from her lower body
It contains heavy thighs and hips than others
The actress said that when she tries to lose weight, she loses from her face and the upper body
Mrunal Thakur addressed to every young girl that one should own their body and not feel bad about it
However, Mrunal Thakur follows a simple diet plan to stay healthy
She drinks 8 glasses of boiled water everyday
She eats grilled vegetables, fish, brown bread, fruits, and eggs
