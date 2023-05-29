Heading 3

ARPITA SARKAR

LIFESTYLE

mAY 29, 2023

Mrunal Thakur’s weight loss journey 

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

The actress once revealed in one of her interviews, “I was called matka by trolls”

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Trolled

The actress once opened up about the difficulties she faced while losing weight

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Difficulty to lose weight

She said that she has a pear shaped body for which she found it difficult to lose weight from her lower body

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Pear shaped body

It contains heavy thighs and hips than others

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Pear shaped body features

The actress said that when she tries to lose weight, she loses from her face and the upper body 

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

‘Losing weight from my face’

Mrunal Thakur addressed to every young girl that one should own their body and not feel bad about it

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Actress’s message

However, Mrunal Thakur follows a simple diet plan to stay healthy

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Diet plan

She drinks 8 glasses of boiled water everyday

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Hydration

She eats grilled vegetables, fish, brown bread, fruits, and eggs

Image : Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Meals

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here