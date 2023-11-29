Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
NOVEMBER 29, 2023
Mughal Architectures to visit in India
An iconic symbol of love, the Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan, this white marble mausoleum is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture
Taj Mahal, Agra
Image Source: Pexels
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Agra Fort is a formidable red sandstone fortress that served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors. Its intricate design and historical significance make it a must-visit
Agra Fort, Agra
Image Source: Pexels
Once the capital of the Mughal Empire, Fatehpur Sikri is a city of red sandstone with stunning palaces, courtyards, and a mosque. The architecture reflects a blend of Persian and Indian styles
Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Often considered a precursor to the Taj Mahal, Humayun's Tomb is the final resting place of Emperor Humayun. Its symmetrical design and lush gardens influenced later Mughal architecture
Humayun's Tomb, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Red Fort in Delhi served as the main residence of Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years. Its imposing walls and impressive structures showcase Mughal grandeur
Red Fort, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Built by Shah Jahan, the Jama Masjid in Delhi is one of the largest mosques in India. Its grand courtyard and intricate details make it a significant example of Mughal architecture
Jama Masjid, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Located in the Amer Fort, the Sheesh Mahal, or Palace of Mirrors, is adorned with thousands of tiny mirrors. The reflective surfaces create a mesmerizing effect, showcasing the opulence of Mughal design
Sheesh Mahal, Jaipur
Image Source: Pexels
Also known as the Pearl Mosque, Moti Masjid is a pristine white marble mosque within the Red Fort complex in Delhi. Commissioned by Emperor Aurangzeb, its elegant design and simplicity stand in contrast to the grandeur of the fort
Moti Masjid, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
The tomb of Emperor Akbar in Sikandra is a unique fusion of Hindu, Christian, Islamic, and Buddhist architectural styles. The vast complex includes a stunning marble tomb and lush gardens
Akbar's Tomb, Sikandra
Image Source: Pixabay
Built by Emperor Jehangir, Shalimar Bagh is a Mughal garden in Srinagar, Kashmir. The terraced layout, flowing water channels, and pavilions showcase the Mughal appreciation for nature and aesthetics
Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.