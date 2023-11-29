Heading 3

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

Mughal Architectures to visit in India

An iconic symbol of love, the Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan, this white marble mausoleum is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Source: Pexels 

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Agra Fort is a formidable red sandstone fortress that served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors. Its intricate design and historical significance make it a must-visit

Agra Fort, Agra

Image Source: Pexels 

Once the capital of the Mughal Empire, Fatehpur Sikri is a city of red sandstone with stunning palaces, courtyards, and a mosque. The architecture reflects a blend of Persian and Indian styles

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Often considered a precursor to the Taj Mahal, Humayun's Tomb is the final resting place of Emperor Humayun. Its symmetrical design and lush gardens influenced later Mughal architecture

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels 

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Red Fort in Delhi served as the main residence of Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years. Its imposing walls and impressive structures showcase Mughal grandeur

Red Fort, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels 

Built by Shah Jahan, the Jama Masjid in Delhi is one of the largest mosques in India. Its grand courtyard and intricate details make it a significant example of Mughal architecture

Jama Masjid, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in the Amer Fort, the Sheesh Mahal, or Palace of Mirrors, is adorned with thousands of tiny mirrors. The reflective surfaces create a mesmerizing effect, showcasing the opulence of Mughal design

Sheesh Mahal, Jaipur

Image Source: Pexels

Also known as the Pearl Mosque, Moti Masjid is a pristine white marble mosque within the Red Fort complex in Delhi. Commissioned by Emperor Aurangzeb, its elegant design and simplicity stand in contrast to the grandeur of the fort

Moti Masjid, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels

The tomb of Emperor Akbar in Sikandra is a unique fusion of Hindu, Christian, Islamic, and Buddhist architectural styles. The vast complex includes a stunning marble tomb and lush gardens

Akbar's Tomb, Sikandra

Image Source: Pixabay 

Built by Emperor Jehangir, Shalimar Bagh is a Mughal garden in Srinagar, Kashmir. The terraced layout, flowing water channels, and pavilions showcase the Mughal appreciation for nature and aesthetics

Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar

Image Source: Pexels 

