FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Mughlai Chicken Recipe 

Marinate chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt for 30 minutes 

Heat ghee in a pan, add whole spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves), and saute until fragrant

Add chopped onions and cook until golden brown

 Add marinated chicken and cook until it looks cooked

Add tomato puree, and cashew paste, and cook until the oil separates

Sprinkle garam masala, coriander powder, and kasuri methi. Mix well 

Pour in water, cover, and simmer until chicken is tender 

Add cream and stir gently

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and fried onions

Serve hot with naan or rice. Enjoy your flavorful and delicious Mughlai chicken!

