Mughlai Chicken Recipe
Marinate chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt for 30 minutes
#1
Heat ghee in a pan, add whole spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves), and saute until fragrant
#2
Add chopped onions and cook until golden brown
#3
Add marinated chicken and cook until it looks cooked
#4
Add tomato puree, and cashew paste, and cook until the oil separates
#5
Sprinkle garam masala, coriander powder, and kasuri methi. Mix well
#6
Pour in water, cover, and simmer until chicken is tender
#7
Add cream and stir gently
#8
#9
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and fried onions
Serve hot with naan or rice. Enjoy your flavorful and delicious Mughlai chicken!
#10
