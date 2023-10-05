Heading 3
Multi-purpose use of peanuts in kitchen
A classic, peanut butter is great for sandwiches, as a dip, or as an ingredient in recipes like satay sauces or smoothies
Peanut butter
Roasted peanuts are a popular snack on their own or in a trail mix
Snacking
Peanuts are used in sauces like peanut sauce for noodles or as a dip for spring rolls
Sauces
Crushed peanuts or peanut butter can be added to cookies, brownies, or cakes for extra flavor and texture
Baking
Sprinkle chopped peanuts on salads or use them to make Thai-inspired peanut salad dressing
Salads
Peanuts can be used in desserts like peanut brittle, peanut clusters, or as a topping for ice cream
Desserts
Peanuts can be blended into smoothies or ground into flour for a protein boost in various recipes
Protein boost
Ground peanuts are often used as a thickening agent in some curries
Curries
Add crushed or chopped peanuts as a garnish or for extra crunch and flavor in stir-fried dishes
Stir-fries
Garnish soups, especially Asian soups, with chopped peanuts for a delightful texture and flavor contrast
Soup garnish
