Multi-purpose use of peanuts in kitchen

A classic, peanut butter is great for sandwiches, as a dip, or as an ingredient in recipes like satay sauces or smoothies

Peanut butter

Image Source: Pexels

Roasted peanuts are a popular snack on their own or in a trail mix

Snacking

Image Source: Pexels

Peanuts are used in sauces like peanut sauce for noodles or as a dip for spring rolls

Sauces

Image Source: Pexels

Crushed peanuts or peanut butter can be added to cookies, brownies, or cakes for extra flavor and texture

Baking

Image Source: Pexels

Sprinkle chopped peanuts on salads or use them to make Thai-inspired peanut salad dressing

Salads

Image Source: Pexels

Peanuts can be used in desserts like peanut brittle, peanut clusters, or as a topping for ice cream

Desserts

Image Source: Pexels

Peanuts can be blended into smoothies or ground into flour for a protein boost in various recipes

Protein boost

Image Source: Pexels

Ground peanuts are often used as a thickening agent in some curries

Curries

Image Source: Pexels

Add crushed or chopped peanuts as a garnish or for extra crunch and flavor in stir-fried dishes

Stir-fries

Image Source: Pexels

Garnish soups, especially Asian soups, with chopped peanuts for a delightful texture and flavor contrast

Soup garnish

Image Source: Pexels

