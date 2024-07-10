Heading 3

july 10, 2024

Munch on 10 famous Gujarati snacks

Spiral-shaped and crispy Chakli is prepared from rice flour and spices, a perfect blend of spicy and salty snack

Chakli

Image Source: Freepik

Try this crunchy snack made from gram flour, turmeric, and carom seeds, can be eaten alone or with a chutney

Fafda

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this crunchy and savory, Gathiya that are spiced gram flour noodles, perfect to enjoy with tea

Gathiya

Image Source: Freepik

The tasty snack is made from gram flour, and urad dal, with a sprinkle of dry mango powder- Chorafali is something you can find in every Gujarati household

Chorafali

Image Source: Freepik

Thin, and crispy strands made from chickpea flour, and spices. Sev is a spicy snack that can be ready in just 20 minutes

Sev

Image Source: Freepik

The delightful mix of poha, sev, and spices, Chevdo is a combination of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors

Image Source: Freepik

Chevdo

These Mini puri bites are made from all-purpose flour, and cumin seeds, Farsi Poori are deep-fried, perfect to munch on at evening snack time

Farsi Poori

Image Source: Freepik

Simple and salty, Namakpara are crunchy snacks made from wheat flour and spices

Namakpara

Image Source: Freepik

Munch on something sweet like Shakarpare - a diamond-shaped bite topped with sugar

Shakarpare

Image Source: Freepik

Thin and crispy, Khakhra is available in various flavors like plain, masala, schezwan, chocolate, and much more

Khakhra

Image Source: Freepik

