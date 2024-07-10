Heading 3
Munch on 10 famous Gujarati snacks
Spiral-shaped and crispy Chakli is prepared from rice flour and spices, a perfect blend of spicy and salty snack
Chakli
Image Source: Freepik
Try this crunchy snack made from gram flour, turmeric, and carom seeds, can be eaten alone or with a chutney
Fafda
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this crunchy and savory, Gathiya that are spiced gram flour noodles, perfect to enjoy with tea
Gathiya
Image Source: Freepik
The tasty snack is made from gram flour, and urad dal, with a sprinkle of dry mango powder- Chorafali is something you can find in every Gujarati household
Chorafali
Image Source: Freepik
Thin, and crispy strands made from chickpea flour, and spices. Sev is a spicy snack that can be ready in just 20 minutes
Sev
Image Source: Freepik
The delightful mix of poha, sev, and spices, Chevdo is a combination of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors
Image Source: Freepik
Chevdo
These Mini puri bites are made from all-purpose flour, and cumin seeds, Farsi Poori are deep-fried, perfect to munch on at evening snack time
Farsi Poori
Image Source: Freepik
Simple and salty, Namakpara are crunchy snacks made from wheat flour and spices
Namakpara
Image Source: Freepik
Munch on something sweet like Shakarpare - a diamond-shaped bite topped with sugar
Shakarpare
Image Source: Freepik
Thin and crispy, Khakhra is available in various flavors like plain, masala, schezwan, chocolate, and much more
Khakhra
Image Source: Freepik
