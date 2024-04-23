Heading 3

APRIL 23, 2024

Muskmelon Desserts To Try

This is a refreshing frozen treat made with pureed muskmelon, sugar, and a splash of lemon juice, churned until smooth and frozen

Muskmelon Sorbet

Image Source: pexels

Homemade popsicles made by blending muskmelon chunks with coconut water or juice, then freezing in popsicle molds; imagine the toothsome-ness!

Muskmelon Popsicles

Image Source: pexels

 A semi-frozen dessert made by scraping a mixture of muskmelon puree, sugar, and water with a fork as it freezes, therefore resulting in a light and icy texture

Muskmelon Granita

Image Source:  pexels

Layers of diced muskmelon, whipped cream, and crushed cookies, hence creating a delicious and visually appealing dessert

 Muskmelon Parfait

Image Source:  pexels

A creamy custard infused with the subtle sweetness of muskmelon puree; a delectable sweet treat

Image Source: pexels

Muskmelon Custard

A unique twist on the classic Italian dessert, incorporating layers of muskmelon slices, mascarpone cheese, and ladyfingers soaked in muskmelon juice

Muskmelon Tiramisu

Image Source: pexels

A creamy cheesecake flavored with pureed muskmelon and finished with a drizzle of muskmelon syrup; an overloaded muskmelon-y treat

Muskmelon Cheesecake

Image Source: pexels

Muskmelon Mousse

Image Source: pexels

Mousse is a light and airy dessert made by folding whipped cream or whipped egg whites into muskmelon puree, and is then chilled until set

Muskmelon Jelly

Image Source: pexels

 A translucent and jiggly dessert made by setting muskmelon juice with gelatin; must be a nostalgic indulgence! 

 Muskmelon Tart

Image Source: pexels

A pastry crust filled with a creamy muskmelon custard or topped with slices of fresh muskmelon creating a beautiful and delicious dessert

