Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Must have healing crystals
Are you looking for a crystal that will bring you luck, prosperity, and peace? Trust Sapphire to hit the brief
Sapphire
Image: Pexels
Do you know that rose quartz is also known as the stone of love? It promotes love, trust, and harmony in relationships
Images: Pexels
Rose quartz
Are you on a path to finding your true self? Reach out to this stone to shield you against negativity and boost strength, clarity, and compassion
Obsidian
Images: Pexels
Amethyst is a decadent purple stone known to get rid of negative thoughts and to facilitate spiritual wisdom and willpower
Amethyst
Images: Pexels
Moonstone
Images: Pexels
This stone is an ode to new beginnings. It will aid you to channelize your inner strength to discover new roads
Images: Pexels
Ruby
Are you unable to ignite a sexual spark or lack a sensual touch in your life? Trust ruby to solve this problem
This clear crystal is known to act like a master healer. It promotes concentration and upholds the energy
Clear Quartz
Images: Pexels
Do not let fear and doubt hamper your inner creativity! Use this amazing stone to feel optimistic and motivated
Citrine
Images: Pexels
Deep thoughts
Images: Pexels
It is pivotal to identify what is missing in your life to choose a crystal. Trust your intuition and your sub-conscious to aid you with this process
Images: Pexels
These crystals might pick negative energy and it is crucial to clean them effectively. Each crystal has a different process to cleanse the negativity
Aftercare
