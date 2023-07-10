Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Must have healing crystals 

Are you looking for a crystal that will bring you luck, prosperity, and peace? Trust Sapphire to hit the brief 

Sapphire 

Image:  Pexels   

Do you know that rose quartz is also known as the stone of love? It promotes love, trust, and harmony in relationships 

Images:  Pexels     

Rose quartz

Are you on a path to finding your true self? Reach out to this stone to shield you against negativity and boost strength, clarity, and compassion 

Obsidian 

Images:  Pexels     

Amethyst is a decadent purple stone known to get rid of negative thoughts and to facilitate spiritual wisdom and willpower 

Amethyst 

Images:  Pexels     

Moonstone 

Images:  Pexels     

This stone is an ode to new beginnings. It will aid you to channelize your inner strength to discover new roads 

Images:  Pexels     

 Ruby 

Are you unable to ignite a sexual spark or lack a sensual touch in your life? Trust ruby to solve this problem 

This clear crystal is known to act like a master healer. It promotes concentration and upholds the energy 

Clear Quartz

Images:  Pexels     

Do not let fear and doubt hamper your inner creativity! Use this amazing stone to feel optimistic and motivated 

Citrine 

Images:  Pexels     

Deep thoughts 

Images:  Pexels     

It is pivotal to identify what is missing in your life to choose a crystal. Trust your intuition and your sub-conscious to aid you with this process 

Images:  Pexels 

These crystals might pick negative energy and it is crucial to clean them effectively. Each crystal has a different process to cleanse the negativity 

Aftercare 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here