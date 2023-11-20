Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Must-have hygiene products

You must have an extra hand soap with you wherever you go

Hand soap

Image Source: Pexels

It is another essential item that needs to be carried when going out

Sanitizer

Image Source: Pexels

It will help to clean dirt, grease, and oil from your hair scalp

Shampoo

Image Source: Pexels

Both these products are very important when it comes to personal hygiene

 Brush & Toothpaste

Image Source: Pexels

To maintain a good and fresh body odor, use a deodorant 

 Deodorant

Image Source: Pexels

It is probably the most personal product among the others

Toilet Paper

Image Source: Pexels

These can be used for variety of things, including removing makeup

 Wet Wipes

Image Source: Pexels

For women, having extra pads or tampons and their proper disposal is must

Menstrual Hygiene Products

Image Source: Pexels

It contains razor, shaving cream, and many things that men are advised to take care 

Shaving Kit

Image Source: Pexels

Don't forget to use a body lotion or cream that suits your body and skin type

Body lotion or cream

Image Source: Pexels

