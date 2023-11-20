Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Must-have hygiene products
You must have an extra hand soap with you wherever you go
Hand soap
It is another essential item that needs to be carried when going out
Sanitizer
It will help to clean dirt, grease, and oil from your hair scalp
Shampoo
Both these products are very important when it comes to personal hygiene
Brush & Toothpaste
To maintain a good and fresh body odor, use a deodorant
Deodorant
It is probably the most personal product among the others
Toilet Paper
These can be used for variety of things, including removing makeup
Wet Wipes
For women, having extra pads or tampons and their proper disposal is must
Menstrual Hygiene Products
It contains razor, shaving cream, and many things that men are advised to take care
Shaving Kit
Don't forget to use a body lotion or cream that suits your body and skin type
Body lotion or cream
