Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 09, 2023

Must-have items in Diwali shopping list

Traditional Indian sweets like ladoos and barfi are a must for Diwali. They symbolize the sweetness of the occasion

Diwali Sweets

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Diyas, rangoli colors, and decorative items to adorn your home. Diyas signify the victory of light over darkness

Diwali Decorations

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Buying new clothing and traditional Indian attires are a customary for Diwali 

New Clothes

Image Source: Pexels 

Diwali is known for its spectacular fireworks displays. Purchase a variety of firecrackers to celebrate the festival

Fireworks

Image Source: Pexels 

Prepare a list of gifts for friends and family. These can range from sweets and dry fruits to electronics or jewelry, depending on your budget

Gifts

Image Source: Pexels 

Buy essential items for the Diwali puja, including incense sticks, camphor, idols or images of deities, and a puja thali

Pooja Items

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios are often exchanged as gifts and enjoyed during Diwali

Dry Fruits

Image Source: Pexels 

Candles and Lamps

Image Source: Pexels 

In addition to traditional oil lamps, scented candles and decorative lamps can create a festive atmosphere

If you're not skilled at making intricate rangoli designs freehand, consider buying stencils to help create beautiful patterns

Rangoli Stencils

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Decorative hangings and torans add a festive touch to your home

Torans and Wall Hangings

Image Source: Shutterstock 

