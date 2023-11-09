Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 09, 2023
Must-have items in Diwali shopping list
Traditional Indian sweets like ladoos and barfi are a must for Diwali. They symbolize the sweetness of the occasion
Diwali Sweets
Image Source: Shutterstock
Diyas, rangoli colors, and decorative items to adorn your home. Diyas signify the victory of light over darkness
Diwali Decorations
Image Source: Shutterstock
Buying new clothing and traditional Indian attires are a customary for Diwali
New Clothes
Image Source: Pexels
Diwali is known for its spectacular fireworks displays. Purchase a variety of firecrackers to celebrate the festival
Fireworks
Image Source: Pexels
Prepare a list of gifts for friends and family. These can range from sweets and dry fruits to electronics or jewelry, depending on your budget
Gifts
Image Source: Pexels
Buy essential items for the Diwali puja, including incense sticks, camphor, idols or images of deities, and a puja thali
Pooja Items
Image Source: Shutterstock
Nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios are often exchanged as gifts and enjoyed during Diwali
Dry Fruits
Image Source: Pexels
Candles and Lamps
Image Source: Pexels
In addition to traditional oil lamps, scented candles and decorative lamps can create a festive atmosphere
If you're not skilled at making intricate rangoli designs freehand, consider buying stencils to help create beautiful patterns
Rangoli Stencils
Image Source: Shutterstock
Decorative hangings and torans add a festive touch to your home
Torans and Wall Hangings
Image Source: Shutterstock
