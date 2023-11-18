Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Must have items in your bag

tay hydrated on the go with a reusable water bottle. It's an eco-friendly choice that keeps you refreshed throughout the day

Water Bottle

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep your essentials organized with a wallet or cardholder containing your identification, credit cards, and some cash for those moments when cards might not suffice

Wallet or Cardholder

Image Source: Pexels 

Ensure your devices stay charged with a portable charger. Ideal for long days or unexpected delays, this small gadget can be a lifesaver

Portable Charger

Image Source: Pexels 

Capture thoughts, make to-do lists, or jot down important information with a compact notebook and pen. It's a timeless way to stay organized

Notebook and Pen

Image Source: Pexels 

Maintain cleanliness wherever you go with a travel-sized hand sanitizer. It's a quick and effective way to keep germs at bay

Hand Sanitizer

Image Source: Pexels 

Combat hunger pangs with a small stash of nutritious snacks. Granola bars, nuts, or dried fruit are convenient options to keep your energy levels up

Snacks

Image Source: Pexels 

Protect your eyes from the sun's glare with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They not only shield your eyes but also add a touch of flair to your look

Sunglasses

Image Source: Pexels

Be prepared for unexpected spills or sticky situations with a pack of tissues or wet wipes. They're versatile and can come in handy in various situations

Tissues or Wet Wipes

Image Source: Pexels 

Stay dry during unexpected rain showers with a compact, foldable umbrella. Its small size makes it easy to carry, ensuring you're prepared for changing weather

Compact Umbrella

Image Source: Pexels 

Tune out the world or enjoy your favorite music or podcasts with a pair of headphones or earphones. They're essential for making your commute or downtime more enjoyable

Headphones

Image Source: Pexels 

