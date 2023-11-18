Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 18, 2023
Must have items in your bag
tay hydrated on the go with a reusable water bottle. It's an eco-friendly choice that keeps you refreshed throughout the day
Water Bottle
Image Source: Pexels
Keep your essentials organized with a wallet or cardholder containing your identification, credit cards, and some cash for those moments when cards might not suffice
Wallet or Cardholder
Image Source: Pexels
Ensure your devices stay charged with a portable charger. Ideal for long days or unexpected delays, this small gadget can be a lifesaver
Portable Charger
Image Source: Pexels
Capture thoughts, make to-do lists, or jot down important information with a compact notebook and pen. It's a timeless way to stay organized
Notebook and Pen
Image Source: Pexels
Maintain cleanliness wherever you go with a travel-sized hand sanitizer. It's a quick and effective way to keep germs at bay
Hand Sanitizer
Image Source: Pexels
Combat hunger pangs with a small stash of nutritious snacks. Granola bars, nuts, or dried fruit are convenient options to keep your energy levels up
Snacks
Image Source: Pexels
Protect your eyes from the sun's glare with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They not only shield your eyes but also add a touch of flair to your look
Sunglasses
Image Source: Pexels
Be prepared for unexpected spills or sticky situations with a pack of tissues or wet wipes. They're versatile and can come in handy in various situations
Tissues or Wet Wipes
Image Source: Pexels
Stay dry during unexpected rain showers with a compact, foldable umbrella. Its small size makes it easy to carry, ensuring you're prepared for changing weather
Compact Umbrella
Image Source: Pexels
Tune out the world or enjoy your favorite music or podcasts with a pair of headphones or earphones. They're essential for making your commute or downtime more enjoyable
Headphones
Image Source: Pexels
