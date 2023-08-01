Heading 3
Must-have makeup for monsoon season
Rains cannot ruin your day or even the makeup because here's a fool-proof way to ditch mess
We have discovered the best monsoon-friendly makeup tips that actually work.
Now you can look fresh in the rain without any makeup melting down your face
Below are 6 ways to rainproof your look
Primer
Using a primer helps you create a strong and long-lasting base for your makeup
Lightweight foundations
Switch to lightweight, water-based foundations. Let your skin breathe with comfortable coverage that also prevents clogged pores
Using a compact powder will help you combat unwanted shine and ensure that your makeup stays flawless throughout the day
Setting sprays & powders
Choose waterproof mascara, smudge-proof kajal, eyeliners, and creamy eyeshadows for stunning yet long-lasting looks
Waterproof eye makeup essentials
Lip liners
Lip liner is your go-to tool for enhancing the shape and longevity of your lipstick
Use subtle shades of nude, pink, or peach for a natural and long-lasting lip look
Transfer-proof lipsticks
