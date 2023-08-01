Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Must-have makeup for monsoon season 

Rains cannot ruin your day or even the makeup because here's a fool-proof way to ditch mess

Ditch mess 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

We have discovered the best monsoon-friendly makeup tips that actually work. 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Monsoon-friendly 

Now you can look fresh in the rain without any makeup melting down your face 

Fresh 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Below are 6 ways to rainproof your look 

Steps to follow 

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram

Primer

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram

Using a primer helps you create a strong and long-lasting base for your makeup 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Lightweight foundations

Switch to lightweight, water-based foundations. Let your skin breathe with comfortable coverage that also prevents clogged pores 

Using a compact powder will help you combat unwanted shine and ensure that your makeup stays flawless throughout the day

Setting sprays & powders

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Choose waterproof mascara, smudge-proof kajal, eyeliners, and creamy eyeshadows for stunning yet long-lasting looks 

Waterproof eye makeup essentials

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Lip liners

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Lip liner is your go-to tool for enhancing the shape and longevity of your lipstick 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram 

Use subtle shades of nude, pink, or peach for a natural and long-lasting lip look

Transfer-proof lipsticks 

