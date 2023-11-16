Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
Must have skills for a chef
A chef should be very passionate. Cooking is an art which can't be learnt without your love for cooking
Passion
Even the smallest details can create subtle differences in taste. A pinch too much sugar or salt can threaten the taste buds
Detailing
You need to be creative if you're pursuing a career in cooking. You can be the one who introduce a new dish to the world with your creativity
Creativity
When you are using knife, make sure you have a great speed and perfection in chopping veggies
Knife skills
A good chef always maintains hygiene by cleaning and not wasting too much kitchen stuff
Hygiene lover
You need to be a collaborative person when you're a chef. Being a team player is certainly an essential part of any career in cuisine
Collaborative Team Player
A good chef also has a good serving skills
Serving
A good chef makes sure to present his dish in a beautiful way. He will do a proper garnishing on the dish
Presentation
Managing a team in a dynamic environment like a kitchen isn’t easy – but it can be done with a great communication style. You need to have the leadership quality
Leadership
Not all people relies the importance of business sense, but if you're pursuing a career in cuisine; you should have a good business knowledge
Business Sense
