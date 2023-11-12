Heading 3

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Must-Have Spices for Every Kitchen

A foundational spice, salt enhances and balances the flavors in your dishes. Sea salt, kosher salt, or Himalayan salt are all excellent choices to have on hand

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper adds a pungent, warming spice to a wide range of savory dishes, from soups to salads

Black Pepper

Cumin's earthy, nutty flavor is a staple in various cuisines. Ground or whole seeds, it's a versatile spice for curries, chili, and even roasted vegetables

Cumin

Paprika, made from dried and ground red peppers, adds a mild heat and a rich, smoky flavor. It's a must-have for dishes like goulash and paella

Paprika

Cardamom, with its fragrant and slightly sweet taste, is often used in both sweet and savory dishes. It's a key ingredient in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines

Cardamom

Known for its brilliant golden color, turmeric offers a warm, earthy flavor and is often used in curries and rice dishes. It's also prized for its potential health benefits

Turmeric

Cinnamon adds a sweet, warm note to both sweet and savory dishes. It's a versatile spice for baked goods, oatmeal, and even stews

Cinnamon

Bay Leaves

Bay leaves provide a subtle, earthy flavor to soups, stews, and sauces. They are typically added to dishes during cooking and then removed before serving

Cloves have a strong, sweet, and aromatic flavor. They are often used in both sweet and savory dishes, such as mulled wine, baked ham, and certain Indian and Middle Eastern dishes

Cloves

Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world, prized for its floral and slightly sweet flavor. It’s used to add color and depth to dishes 

Saffron

