Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 27, 2023

Must-know sunscreen tips 

Sunscreen must be a part of your morning skincare routine! It should be applied every day regardless of the season or location 

Skincare 

Image: Pexels 

Do you know it is equally important to apply sunscreen indoors? This ritual is a must 

Image: Pexels 

Home 

While choosing a sunscreen for yourself, be mindful to pick out one with a minimum of SPF 30 

SPF 30 

Image: Pexels 

While the SPF is important, do not forget to check the UVA, UVB, and PA +++ scores of the sunblock 

Specifics 

Image: Pexels 

Two-finger rule 

Image: Pexels 

The three-finger rule is trending! But, experts suggest that it is wise to follow the two-finger rule while applying sunscreen to the face and neck 

Image: Pexels 

Body 

It is advisable to apply sunblock to all the exposed areas of the body. Currently, many body lotions are available with SPF 30

Depending upon the specifications of your sunscreen, it is recommended to re-apply it every 2-3 hours 

 Reapplication 

Image: Pexels 

Sunblocks are effective, but you should use scarfs, hats, and umbrellas for extra protection 

Extra protection 

Image: Pexels 

 Variant 

Image: Pexels 

Chemical and mineral sunscreens are widely available in the market. Dermatologists recommend mineral sunscreen over the chemical ones 

Image: Pexels 

Amid all these, do not forget your lips! They are extra-sensitive and need sun protection too. Use a lip balm with SPF

Lips 

