JULY 27, 2023
Must-know sunscreen tips
Sunscreen must be a part of your morning skincare routine! It should be applied every day regardless of the season or location
Do you know it is equally important to apply sunscreen indoors? This ritual is a must
While choosing a sunscreen for yourself, be mindful to pick out one with a minimum of SPF 30
SPF 30
While the SPF is important, do not forget to check the UVA, UVB, and PA +++ scores of the sunblock
Specifics
Two-finger rule
The three-finger rule is trending! But, experts suggest that it is wise to follow the two-finger rule while applying sunscreen to the face and neck
Body
It is advisable to apply sunblock to all the exposed areas of the body. Currently, many body lotions are available with SPF 30
Depending upon the specifications of your sunscreen, it is recommended to re-apply it every 2-3 hours
Reapplication
Sunblocks are effective, but you should use scarfs, hats, and umbrellas for extra protection
Extra protection
Variant
Chemical and mineral sunscreens are widely available in the market. Dermatologists recommend mineral sunscreen over the chemical ones
Amid all these, do not forget your lips! They are extra-sensitive and need sun protection too. Use a lip balm with SPF
Lips
