Must read autobiographies
Anne Frank's poignant diary, written during her time in hiding from the Nazis, provides a powerful and intimate portrayal of a young girl's resilience and hope in the face of unimaginable circumstances
The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
This gripping autobiography traces the transformation of Malcolm X from a troubled youth to a powerful civil rights leader, offering a firsthand account of the struggles against racism and injustice
The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X and Alex Haley
The autobiography of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist who survived a Taliban assassination attempt and went on to become a global advocate for girls’ education
I Am Malala by Christina Lamb
An autobiographical journey that chronicles his life from humble beginnings to becoming India's missile man, offering profound insights and motivation for readers to aspire to greatness
Wings of Fire by A P J Abdul Kalam
In this gripping memoir, Westover recounts her journey from a childhood in rural Idaho, where she had no formal education, to earning a PhD from Cambridge University. It explores the transformative power of education
Educated by Tara Westover
Gandhi's autobiography is a philosophical exploration of his life and principles, providing deep insights into his nonviolent resistance and pursuit of truth
The Story of My Experiments with Truth by Mahatma Gandhi
Angelou's memoir is a poetic and powerful narrative of her childhood and adolescence, addressing themes of racism, identity, and the resilience of the human spirit
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
In her memoir, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares her personal journey, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years in the White House. Becoming is an inspiring tale of resilience, authenticity, and the pursuit of one's identity
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Helen Keller’s autobiography is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity. It chronicles her triumph over deafness and blindness, highlighting her achievements as an author and activist
The Story of My Life by Helen Keller
Tennis legend Andre Agassi’s autobiography takes readers behind the scenes of his career, revealing the highs and lows, the pressures of professional sports, and the personal transformations that shaped him
Open by Andre Agassi
