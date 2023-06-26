Heading 3
Must read books for introverts
Introverts are basically shy people who avoid being socially active and love their own company
Introverts
Although enjoying your own company is not a bad trait but here are some book recommendations to that can help them to open up
Novels
The author tells a story of an introvert girl who decides to face all her challenges and is a very fun read
Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come
The book is a must read for introverts as it tells the stories of successful introverts being public speaker to businessman and how they used their abilities to succeed
Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking
The Secret Lives of Introverts
The author busts myths about being an introvert and effective ways to socialize without losing their individuality
The Introvert Advantage
The author tells that introverts have many unique qualities in them which they should use effectively
The author shows how introverts can use their powers and enjoy life to the fullest
Introvert Power: Why Your Inner Life Is Your Hidden Strength
Introverts are known to be highly sensitive, so they avoid mingling with people. In this book, the author tries to identify trigger points and give solution
The Highly Sensitive person
The Happiness Project
The book is a fun read which helps people take control of life and be happy
In case you feel very low, talk it out or visit a counselor. Getting a counselor is normal and don’t let others judge your decisions
Counselor
