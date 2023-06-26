Heading 3

Must read books for introverts

Introverts are basically shy people who avoid being socially active and love their own company

Introverts

Image: Pexels

Although enjoying your own company is not a bad trait but here are some book recommendations to that can help them to open up

Image: Pexels

Novels

The author tells a story of an introvert girl who decides to face all her challenges and is a very fun read

Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come

Image:  Pexels

The book is a must read for introverts as it tells the stories of successful introverts being public speaker to businessman and how they used their abilities to succeed

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking

Image:  Pexels

The Secret Lives of Introverts

Image:  Pexels

The author busts myths about being an introvert and effective ways to socialize without losing their individuality

Image:  Pexels

The Introvert Advantage

The author tells that introverts have many unique qualities in them which they should use effectively

The author shows how introverts can use their powers and enjoy life to the fullest

Introvert Power: Why Your Inner Life Is Your Hidden Strength

Image:  Pexels

Introverts are known to be highly sensitive, so they avoid mingling with people. In this book, the author tries to identify trigger points and give solution

The Highly Sensitive person

Image:  Pexels

The Happiness Project

Image:  Pexels

The book is a fun read which helps people take control of life and be happy

Image:  Pexels

In case you feel very low, talk it out or visit a counselor. Getting a counselor is normal and don’t let others judge your decisions

Counselor

