Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 09, 2024

Must-read books for students 

Jay Shetty's book helps students with spiritual challenges, sharing tools for personal growth from his own experiences

Think Like a Monk

Mark Manson's book gives realistic life advice, urging readers to accept  uncertainties and prioritize what truly matters

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck 

Trevor Noah's autobiography inspires students with lessons from his life, addressing challenges and societal issues with humor

Born A Crime 

Yuval Noah Harari's book explains human evolution in an easy-to-understand way, offering insights into our origins

Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind 

Morgan Housel's book teaches students about money with short stories, promoting wise financial decisions and dreams into reality

The Psychology of Money 

Stephen Chbosky's book tells a relatable story about acceptance, friendship, and self-discovery, especially for teenagers

The Perks of Being a Wallflower 

Michio Kaku explores exciting scientific concepts, introducing students to futuristic technologies like time travel

Physics of the Impossible

Mitch Albom's book shares profound life lessons from conversations with a dying professor, encouraging reflection and forgiveness

Tuesdays with Morrie 

The 5 AM Club 

Robin Sharma's book motivates readers to wake up early, offering steps for success and unlocking personal potential

Robin Sharma's classic teaches life lessons about self-discipline and purpose, encouraging a more peaceful and joyful life

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari 

