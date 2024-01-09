Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 09, 2024
Must-read books for students
Jay Shetty's book helps students with spiritual challenges, sharing tools for personal growth from his own experiences
Think Like a Monk
Image Source: Freepik
Mark Manson's book gives realistic life advice, urging readers to accept uncertainties and prioritize what truly matters
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Image Source: Freepik
Trevor Noah's autobiography inspires students with lessons from his life, addressing challenges and societal issues with humor
Born A Crime
Image Source: Freepik
Yuval Noah Harari's book explains human evolution in an easy-to-understand way, offering insights into our origins
Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind
Image Source: Freepik
Morgan Housel's book teaches students about money with short stories, promoting wise financial decisions and dreams into reality
Image Source: Freepik
The Psychology of Money
Stephen Chbosky's book tells a relatable story about acceptance, friendship, and self-discovery, especially for teenagers
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Image Source: Freepik
Michio Kaku explores exciting scientific concepts, introducing students to futuristic technologies like time travel
Physics of the Impossible
Image Source: Freepik
Mitch Albom's book shares profound life lessons from conversations with a dying professor, encouraging reflection and forgiveness
Tuesdays with Morrie
Image Source: Freepik
The 5 AM Club
Image Source: Freepik
Robin Sharma's book motivates readers to wake up early, offering steps for success and unlocking personal potential
Robin Sharma's classic teaches life lessons about self-discipline and purpose, encouraging a more peaceful and joyful life
The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.