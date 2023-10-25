Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Must read Indian authors 

India's only Nobel laureate in literature, Tagore's timeless poems, short stories, and plays explore themes of love, identity, and social reform. His collection Gitanjali is a masterpiece

Rabindranath Tagore

Image Source: IMDb

Known for her debut novel The God of Small Things, Roy's prose is lyrical, and her narratives often delve into socio-political issues

Arundhati Roy

Image Source: IMDb

A beloved author of children's literature, Bond's enchanting tales of the Himalayas, nature, and childhood adventures are a delight for readers of all ages

Ruskin Bond

Image Source: IMDb

Her evocative storytelling in works like "Interpreter of Maladies" and "The Namesake" explores the immigrant experience and family dynamics

Jhumpa Lahiri

Image Source: IMDb

A statesman and writer, Tharoor's works, such as "Inglorious Empire" and "The Great Indian Novel," delve into history, politics, and culture

Shashi Tharoor

Image Source: Instagram- shashitharoor

Ghosh is celebrated for his historical fiction and environmental themes. "The Ibis Trilogy" and "The Shadow Lines" are must-reads

Amitav Ghosh

Image Source: Instagram- amitav_ghosh1)

As the creator of the fictional town of Malgudi, Narayan's novels like "Swami and Friends" are beloved for their portrayal of everyday Indian life

R. K. Narayan

Image Source: IMDb

Popular for his mythological fiction series, the "Shiva Trilogy," Tripathi reimagines Hindu mythology in a modern and accessible way

Amish Tripathi

Image Source: Instagram- authoramish

Singh's wit and humor shine in works like "Train to Pakistan" and "Delhi: A Novel." He was also a prolific essayist

Khushwant Singh

Image Source: IMDb

A three-time Booker Prize nominee, Desai's novels, such as "Clear Light of Day" and "In Custody," explore themes of family, tradition, and change in India

Anita Desai

Image Source: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here