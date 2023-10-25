Heading 3
Must read Indian authors
India's only Nobel laureate in literature, Tagore's timeless poems, short stories, and plays explore themes of love, identity, and social reform. His collection Gitanjali is a masterpiece
Rabindranath Tagore
Image Source: IMDb
Known for her debut novel The God of Small Things, Roy's prose is lyrical, and her narratives often delve into socio-political issues
Arundhati Roy
Image Source: IMDb
A beloved author of children's literature, Bond's enchanting tales of the Himalayas, nature, and childhood adventures are a delight for readers of all ages
Ruskin Bond
Image Source: IMDb
Her evocative storytelling in works like "Interpreter of Maladies" and "The Namesake" explores the immigrant experience and family dynamics
Jhumpa Lahiri
Image Source: IMDb
A statesman and writer, Tharoor's works, such as "Inglorious Empire" and "The Great Indian Novel," delve into history, politics, and culture
Shashi Tharoor
Image Source: Instagram- shashitharoor
Ghosh is celebrated for his historical fiction and environmental themes. "The Ibis Trilogy" and "The Shadow Lines" are must-reads
Amitav Ghosh
Image Source: Instagram- amitav_ghosh1)
As the creator of the fictional town of Malgudi, Narayan's novels like "Swami and Friends" are beloved for their portrayal of everyday Indian life
R. K. Narayan
Image Source: IMDb
Popular for his mythological fiction series, the "Shiva Trilogy," Tripathi reimagines Hindu mythology in a modern and accessible way
Amish Tripathi
Image Source: Instagram- authoramish
Singh's wit and humor shine in works like "Train to Pakistan" and "Delhi: A Novel." He was also a prolific essayist
Khushwant Singh
Image Source: IMDb
A three-time Booker Prize nominee, Desai's novels, such as "Clear Light of Day" and "In Custody," explore themes of family, tradition, and change in India
Anita Desai
Image Source: IMDb
