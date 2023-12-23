Heading 3

Must read love poems 

Delve into the timeless beauty of Shakespeare's words as he immortalizes his beloved in this sonnet, famously beginning with Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?

Sonnet 18 by William Shakespeare

Let the eloquence of Browning's sonnet unfold, exploring the depths of love with the iconic opening line, How do I love thee? Let me count the ways

How Do I Love Thee? by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

Enter the hauntingly beautiful world of Poe's narrative poem, where love transcends death and lingers in the kingdom by the sea

Annabel Lee by Edgar Allan Poe

Yeats paints a poignant picture of enduring love in this reflective poem, imagining the impact of love lasting into old age

When You Are Old by W.B. Yeats

Experience the tender expression of love in George Eliot's poem, where two souls find unity and completeness in their shared journey

To Be One with Each Other by George Eliot

Revisit John Donne as he eloquently explores the awakening of love and the profound connection between kindred spirits in The Good-Morrow

The Good-Morrow by John Donne

Shelley's poem invites readers to contemplate the interconnectedness of nature and love, posing the question of why two hearts should not be bound together

Love's Philosophy by Percy Bysshe Shelley

Neruda's passionate verses explore the consequences of forgetting in love, weaving emotions that resonate with the intensity of his feelings

If You Forget Me by Pablo Neruda

Enter the enigmatic world of Emily Dickinson's poetry as she muses on the wild and transformative nature of love in this short yet powerful poem

Wild Nights! Wild Nights! by Emily Dickinson

Experience the timeless expression of marital love in Anne Bradstreet's poem, where she eloquently conveys the depth of her affection for her husband

To My Dear and Loving Husband by Anne Bradstreet

